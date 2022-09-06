"He's one of the best young players" - Rudy Gobert praises Donovan Mitchell after Cleveland Cavaliers trade

The Utah Jazz broke up the dynamic duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year recently praised his former teammate.

Mitchell and Gobert played together for five years in Utah, where they notoriously failed to make a mark in the playoffs. As the years went on, many began to sense a potential rift growing between the two. Despite that, both expressed their desire to win together, while pointing out how it seemed like many were rooting for a feud between them.

On the heels of Mitchell's recent trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rudy Gobert praised his former teammate during an interview with EuroHoops. Gobert said that the young guard is yet to reach his ceiling.

“I think he has a bright future. He’s one of the best young players in his position. He’s going to keep getting better. I think it’s a great opportunity for him to just get to a new system, a new team. And be able to show what he can do.”

Mitchell has managed to improve in all categories over the years. Last season, he averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. He was also selected to his third All-Star team. Now, the next step for Mitchell will be to take the Cavaliers deep into the playoff, something he never could with the Jazz.

The Jazz over the past few years have been seen as perennial playoff favorites. However, an overhaul to the roster means they are entering a rebuild. Gobert believes Jazz executive Danny Ainge made the right choice. He said:

“Sometimes you always have to explore all different options. That’s what they did. Time will tell if it was good or not. I think he [Danny Ainge] definitely did a great job in getting as many assets as possible. ”

Rudy Gobert to face big test in upcoming season

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz, Game 6.

Rudy Gobert has proved himself to be one of the best centers in the league. Gobert's importance on the defensive end of the floor is second to no one in the league. However, this doesn't mean he isn't under pressure.

The dominoes of the Utah Jazz's rebuild started rolling after Gobert's trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite being a great defensive presence, Gobert's ability in the playoffs has often been doubted by fans and analysts alike. With still four seasons left on his five-year $205 million contract, Gobert needs to prove his worth.

The Timberwolves gave up five players and five picks for Gobert. He will surely be under pressure to perform for a team that is on the rise. Last season, the Timberwolves lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

Although Rudy Gobert will be without Donovan Mitchell, he will have enough help from Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman