"Thank god for that stupid Motherf*****": DJ Akademiks believes Ja Morant did a free promotion for NBA Youngboy

Months after Ja Morant's gun incident, the subject still remains hot as the young NBA guard is about to serve the 25-game long suspension in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

In the video of the incident, Morant was dancing to the music of DJ Akademiks. However, in the NBA star's dark time, the musician bared on DJ Vlad's YouTube channel that what transpired actually helped him promote his music better than he could.

DJ Akademiks said:

"If I'm the young boy, I'm like thank God for this stupid mother f***** promoting my music better than I ever could. He's dancing to my music every single time he's on camera. I kid you not, there's two songs he was dancing to while waving the gun. I had to look it up."

Ja Morant dancing to NBA Youngboy with a gun was not the only time the Memphis Grizzlies guard went viral. There are many more videos in Morant's timeline where he pumps DJ Akademiks' music, who got recognition because of the firearm.

As a rap music aficionado, DJ Akademiks admitted that there is no song out there that can make him dance with a gun in his hand:

"I got to be honest with you, I think I am one of Drake's biggest fans but ain't no arke song make me just start doing like crazy chill like that. Yo give me the gun, Drake song, give me the gun like no nothing"

Ja Morant entered the wrong draft according to DJ Akademiks

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to draft Ja Morant in the 2019 NBA Draft, right behind Zion Williamson, as the second overall pick. According to DJ Akademiks, Morant entered the wrong draft and should have been drafted by the military instead. DJ Akademiks jokingly said:

"Yo, we need n**** like Ja Morant in the military. You got to put them in the right circumstance, you know what I mean like c'mon man. We need him in the militas. That boy went to the wrong draft. They talked about drafted in the NBA but they need to bring back the draft and put him in the military. That might be a natural talent of his."

