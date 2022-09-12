"Russ about to try this one into the szn", "Put him in the HORSE contest!" - Fans turn in hilarious reactions to Nikola Jokic's audacious bank shot in EuroBasket game against Italy

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is known for pulling off unorthodox shots during games. However, fans were left in awe after the Serbian big man hit a ridiculous trick shot in the 2022 EuroBasket game against Italy.

Jokic has been the driving force for Serbia at the EuroBasket. Having led the team to a perfect outing in the group stage, Serbia were at the top of the table as they headed into the round of 16.

The stage was set for Jokic and Serbia, who were heavily tipped to win the tournament. Jokic would not disappoint as he saw his team take an early lead against Italy.

With the lead heading into the third quarter, "Joker" lived up to his moniker on one particular play. Going to work on the high post, Jokic spun off his defender, forcing a foul in the process.

With continuation on his mind, the Serbian center put some flair on the shot and he banked it off the shot clock to complete the ridiculous play.

The "Joker" entertained fans around the world with this play.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Jokic also made a ridiculous shot from halfcourt in the game. Earning an and-one in the process, "Joker" put on a show in Berlin.

Unfortunately, the result of the game was not favorable for Serbia and Jokic.

Nikola Jokic and Serbia fall to Italy

Nikola Jokic argues over a call with the referee

Nikola Jokic had himself a night against Italy. With 32 points, 13 rebounds and four assists on the night, Jokic seemed unstoppable as Serbia took an early lead.

However, Italy had other plans. Although Serbia led by six points heading into the second-half, Italy managed to cut the deficit to two points by the end of the third.

Italy's momentum from their third-quarter performance carried into the last quarter of the game. With Marco Spissu and Simone Fontecchio leading the fray, Italy dominated in the fourth-quarter. With a fourth-quarter score of 28-18, Italy shocked Serbia and walked away with a 94-86 win.

With Italy moving onto the quarter-finals, Nikola Jokic and Serbia saw their EuroBasket dreams come to an end. As Jokic leaves the tournament, only a handful of NBA stars remain in the tournament.

With Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert and Giannis Antetokounmpo, EuroBasket action will continue as teams prepare for their quarter-final matches.

