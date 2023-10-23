Russell Westbrook 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Clippers star’s performance this season

Russell Westbrook has provided NBA Fantasy owners with the luxury of a triple-double threat every night over the years. However, the former league MVP has deteriorated in recent years but is still serviceable for any owner who chooses him. We look at how Westbrook may help your NBA Fantasy team win your league.

In the 2022-23 season, there were two versions of Russell Westbrook: the pre-mid-season trade version with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the 21-game version with the LA Clippers.

In the short span that Westbrook played for the Clippers, he was able to provide 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds. However, he has a high turnover rate of 3.4 per game while his free throws are at 65%.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The dip in production led to his huge slide in NBA Fantasy rankings to 112 and you can get him in the last two rounds of a standard 12-team league.

This 2023-24 season, we should see a more polished version of Westbrook as he plays along with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Russell Westbrook NBA Fantasy Strategy

With a strong name recall, many NBA Fantasy owners get Russell Westbrook as early as the 8th round. But targeting him at the 9th or 10th would be a decent strategy to make.

At this point, you must have already picked players who have a low TO rate and a better free throw percentage because Westbrook can really bring you down in those categories.

Westbrook should be your third-best point guard in your roster or it is also safe to get another PG by the end of the draft if his numbers don't match expectations.

With the 112th ranking, there are also viable options to pick at this round if you need assists and steals. Spencer Dinwiddie, De'Antony Melton, Scoot Henderson and Jordan Clarkson are right above Westbrook. If you miss out, Mike Conley Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. are right under him.

Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a solid pick but NBA Fantasy owners must be aware to build around his weaknesses in TOs and free throws to make this marriage work and eventually be a factor in winning leagues.