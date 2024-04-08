Russell Westbrook mocks Cavaliers as Clippers pull off epic win on clutch performance

Russell Westbrook and the LA Clippers came back from a 26-point deficit to secure a last-second 120-118 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Afterward, the former MVP had some words for Cleveland's bench, including veteran big man Tristan Thompson.

After trailing 80-59 at halftime, LA fell behind by 26 points early in the third quarter. However, it closed the quarter on an 18-4 run to cut its deficit to 12 heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, the Clippers outscored the Cavaliers 34-20 behind star wing Paul George's 23-point quarter. That includes the nine-time All-Star's fadeaway jumper that put LA up 120-118 with 7.1 seconds remaining. The shot proved to be the game-winner after the Cavaliers failed to convert on the other end.

George finished with a game-high 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three 3-pointers on 41.7% shooting. Meanwhile, four other Clippers recorded 14-plus points as LA secured its third-largest comeback victory in franchise history, without superstar forward Kawhi Leonard (knee).

Westbrook wasn't one of the Clippers' top statistical performers, as he only tallied eight points, seven rebounds and six assists on 33.3% shooting. However, he finished with a plus-minus of +18 despite LA winning by two.

After the game, the 35-year-old danced with his hands over his head while staring at Cleveland's bench. He later waved his finger and shouted before low-fiving teammate Norman Powell, who stood beside him smiling.

Westbrook continued his postgame antics for over 20 seconds as Thompson approached him. The two exchanged words before the Clippers guard demonstratively exited the court while high-fiving several more teammates.

It's unclear what was said. Nonetheless, Westbrook appeared passionate about LA's 26-point comeback effort to secure win No. 50.

Russell Westbrook on Paul George's clutch performance to seal comeback win over Cleveland

Following Sunday's comeback win over the Cavaliers, Russell Westbrook was asked what moment he knew Paul George "had it going." The nine-time All-Star expressed immense confidence in his teammate, suggesting he knew before the game started.

“When he woke up this morning," Westbrook said.

When asked what he thought about George's 23-point fourth-quarter, Westbrook highlighted how the 33-year-old being aggressive offensively is the key to LA's success.

"Listen, when PG's been at his best, not too many teams can beat us," Westbrook said. "When he's aggressive, missing or making shots, whatever that may be, he's a different player.”

After Sunday's victory, the Clippers (50-28) remain fourth in the Western Conference with four games remaining. They will look to win their fourth consecutive game when they visit the Phoenix Suns (46-32) on Tuesday.

