Russell Westbrook reveals his one very Christmas holiday habit, confesses ‘didn’t want to brush my teeth most of the time’

It appears that Russell Westbrook really loves Christmas as he revealed one habit he had during the holidays, which was to get up and open the gifts that were under the Christmas tree.

The megastar of the LA Clippers is hopeful his family will continue the tradition.

"When I was younger, we would wait and when we would get up, the first thing, we didn't want to eat, I didn't want to brush my teeth most of the time, just get up, have pyjamas on, don't change and just go right to the trees to open the gifts," Westbrook told his wife Nina in her podcast (segment starts after 10:00 mark).

Westbrook and his wife got married in 2015 and have three kids together: twin daughters and a son.

Clippers coach Ty Lue considers not having Russell Westbrook, James Harden together on the floor

Since the arrival of James Harden, the LA Clippers continue to try different things and lineups that will help them understand what fits best for their megastars.

Amid this process, the franchise has won five games in a row, and it appears that they have found their rhythm. Russell Westbrook is coming off the bench for the Clippers, while the other three megastars (Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Harde) are starters.

Westbrook has seen reduced minutes on the floor since moving to the bench but continues to contribute. Meanwhile, James Harden has started to find his place in the rotation.

Clippers coach Ty Lue considers not having Westbrook and Harden together on the floor, which happened in the game vs the Denver Nuggets last week.

"That's the plan, but you never know. The game dictates who plays and what unit plays with who, but we try to have our rotations going into the game, but the game always dictates how you play, so anything can happen," Lue said, via Sports Illustrated.

Russell Westbrook has averages of 11.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 4.9 apg and has appeared in all 23 games for the Clippers while James Harden is averaging 15.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 6.8 apg, on 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Clippers (13-10) will look to extend their winning streak when they host the struggling Golden State Warriors (10-13).

"(It's) all of us combining on the defensive end and wanting to get things going on that end first. Let the offense take care of itself. ... Knowing every night isn't the same, one night might be your night, and the next night it might be somebody else's," Leonard said of the team's winning streak, via NBA.com.

It remains to be seen how coach Lue continues to use Russell Westbrook and whether he gives him any playing time with James Harden.