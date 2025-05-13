Russell Westbrook's wife Nina brutally shames ESPN's Ramona Shelburne for spreading 'ridiculous lies'

Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets are in the middle of a closely contested playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Amid the Nuggets' current quest to reach the Western Conference finals, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne dropped a truth bomb about the Nuggets locker room.

In a piece written on Tuesday, Shelburne wrote an article titled "Why the Nuggets' title hopes might hinge on the most volatile player in the NBA," which highlighted Westbrook's "volatile," "moody" and "out of control" character.

Nina Westbrook, Russell Westbrook's wife, has a history of standing up for her husband when the water goes over her head. Nina didn't let it pass and brutally blasted the ESPN reporter and said that Shelburne should be ashamed of herself.

""VOLATILE"?" You should be ashamed for so many reasons. I'll let you decipher them," she wrote.

She also alleged that the NBA insider is spreading lies about the former MVP and the Nuggets, just for clickbait. Additionally, Nina blasted Shelburne for reporting in the middle of a playoff series that one of the Nuggets players had called Russell "so immature."

"Dirty work Ramona. How could you share and spread so many lies randomly, for no reason, and with so much conviction. You're using his name for clickbait during the playoff's which is ridiculous. Trust me, I know the facts about literally everything. Normally I let you guys tell your silly lies in peace. Enough already. Stop with the lies. #gonuggets"

[Picture Credit: IG/@ninawestbrook]

In her ESPN article, published on Tuesday, alluding to the downside of having Russell, Shelburne wrote that the Nuggets star was allegedly stubborn and out of control.

"So the Nuggets went for it, knowing the man is a human pros and cons list," Shelburne wrote.

"On the pro side: Westbrook is fiery, focused, always competitive, always available."

"On the con: He can be moody, out of control on the court, stubborn, immature when he doesn't get his way."

Austin Rivers joins Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, in slamming ESPN reporter

Free agent NBA player Austin Rivers joined Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, in slamming Ramona Shelburne. In her ESPN piece, Shelburne alleged that Aaron Gordon and Westbrook had a heated argument after the Game 2 playoff loss.

She later wrote that outside the locker room, a player agreed with Gordon and called Westbrook immature.

"He's so immature," the player told Shelburne.

Rivers blasted the NBA reporter and alleged that by citing an anonymous source, Shelburne was spreading lies.

"I'm done with the "anonymous source" when discussing an athlete’s character!!" Rivers said. "Either speak with your chest saying what you feel or name your source who says such things. Btw I was Russ's teammate, "immature" is the last thing that comes to mind… smh."

Austin Rivers and Russell Westbrook were teammates for one year. They shared the floor during the 2019-20 season with the Houston Rockets.

