  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 4, 2024

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 4, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 05, 2024 01:01 GMT
Sacramento Kings v New York Knicks
Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game player stats and box scores for April 4

The Sacramento Kings rolled into the Big Apple on Thursday looking to even the season series against the New York Knicks. After losing 98-91 in California, the Kings hoped to get some payback versus the undermanned hosts. Sacramento came into the game not fully healthy as well but they arguably have the better superstars in the showdown.

The visitors showed their readiness right off the gate with a 35-20 battering of the Knicks to open the game. De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis and backup guard Davion Mitchell provided the immediate push.

The Knicks turned the tables in the second period, outscoring the Kings 32-25. Jalen Brunson finished the first half with 18 points while he was ably supported by Josh Hart with 12. New York's bench was largely quiet, something that would need to change if the hosts were to defend their home floor.

Both teams exited for the halftime break with the Sacramento Kings holding a 60-52 advantage.

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Sacramento Kings game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Domantas Sabonis84501
Harrison Barnes01010
Keegan Murray71000
De'Aaron Fox164510
Keon Ellis112220
Trey Lyles72000
Sasha Vezenkov01200
Kessler Edwards00000
Alex Len01100
Davion Mitchell112000
Chris Duarte-
JaVale McGee-
Colby Jones-

New York Knicks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Isaiah Hartenstein43410
Jalen Brunson180310
Miles McBride31300
Josh Hart123610
Donte DiVincenzo73000
Precious Achiuwa03000
Bojan Bogdanovic70000
Mitchell Robinson14100
Alec Burks00020
Mamadi Diakite----------
Jacob Toppin-
Jericho Sims-
Daquan Jeffries-
Shake Milton-
Charlite Brown Jr.-

De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo 3-pointers tonight

De'Aaron Fox missed just two of his six attempts from deep, while Keegan Murray ended 1-for-3 from the same range in the first half.

Jalen Brunson was quite content to do his damage in the paint and hit the only three-point shot he attempted. Donte DiVincenzo finished 2-for-6 from long range during the same stretch.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?