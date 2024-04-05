Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 4, 2024

The Sacramento Kings rolled into the Big Apple on Thursday looking to even the season series against the New York Knicks. After losing 98-91 in California, the Kings hoped to get some payback versus the undermanned hosts. Sacramento came into the game not fully healthy as well but they arguably have the better superstars in the showdown.

The visitors showed their readiness right off the gate with a 35-20 battering of the Knicks to open the game. De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis and backup guard Davion Mitchell provided the immediate push.

The Knicks turned the tables in the second period, outscoring the Kings 32-25. Jalen Brunson finished the first half with 18 points while he was ably supported by Josh Hart with 12. New York's bench was largely quiet, something that would need to change if the hosts were to defend their home floor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both teams exited for the halftime break with the Sacramento Kings holding a 60-52 advantage.

Expand Tweet

Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game player stats and box scores

Sacramento Kings game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Domantas Sabonis 8 4 5 0 1 Harrison Barnes 0 1 0 1 0 Keegan Murray 7 1 0 0 0 De'Aaron Fox 16 4 5 1 0 Keon Ellis 11 2 2 2 0 Trey Lyles 7 2 0 0 0 Sasha Vezenkov 0 1 2 0 0 Kessler Edwards 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Len 0 1 1 0 0 Davion Mitchell 11 2 0 0 0 Chris Duarte - JaVale McGee - Colby Jones -

New York Knicks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Isaiah Hartenstein 4 3 4 1 0 Jalen Brunson 18 0 3 1 0 Miles McBride 3 1 3 0 0 Josh Hart 12 3 6 1 0 Donte DiVincenzo 7 3 0 0 0 Precious Achiuwa 0 3 0 0 0 Bojan Bogdanovic 7 0 0 0 0 Mitchell Robinson 1 4 1 0 0 Alec Burks 0 0 0 2 0 Mamadi Diakite - - - - - - - - - - Jacob Toppin - Jericho Sims - Daquan Jeffries - Shake Milton - Charlite Brown Jr. -

De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo 3-pointers tonight

De'Aaron Fox missed just two of his six attempts from deep, while Keegan Murray ended 1-for-3 from the same range in the first half.

Jalen Brunson was quite content to do his damage in the paint and hit the only three-point shot he attempted. Donte DiVincenzo finished 2-for-6 from long range during the same stretch.