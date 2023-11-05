San Antonio Spurs Injury Report (Nov 5): Latest update on Victor Wembanyama's status

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have been one of the teams to watch out for this season. After what was a dismal 2022-23 season, the young unit spearheaded by the No. 1 draft pick has been impressive so far. At the time of writing, they are fresh off two consecutive wins against the Phoenix Suns and are placed seventh in the West with a 3-2 record.

And in what comes as good news for the franchise fans, their star player is fully healthy and will take on the struggling Toronto Raptors at the AT&T center on Sunday (November 5). The center was not mentioned in ESPN's updated injury report.

However, the Spurs will miss the services of Devin Vassell, who is ruled out of the clash with a groin issue.

Victor Wembanyama is living up to the hype as the San Antonio Spurs promising rookie

In the five games he has played so far, Victor Wembanyama has been in good form for the Spurs, averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

The highlight performance came against the Suns last week when he notched up 38 points and 10 rebounds. The Suns had no answer to the French phenom's onslaught and were outclassed 132-121.

For those who missed it, it was a pure Wemby show when he took over in crunchtime to showcase his abilities. He scored 10 points in the team's 12-0 run to break the tied contest late in the fourth quarter, and that resulted in San Antonio taking their second win against Phoenix this season.

Wembanyama has been a massive talking point well before the 2023 NBA draft, where it was a no-brainer that he would be drafted as the first overall pick. While there have been murmurs of him walking home with the Rookie of the Year, he faces stern competition from Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, who has been propping up similar numbers.

That said, Wembanyama has surely been living up to the hype. Especially after the only player who had a similar level of numbers in his first five games was former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

It's too early to say whether Wembanyama and the Spurs will make the postseason. After all, they are one of the teams gunning for a playoff berth. But what's definitely on the cards are more scintillating performances from the 7-foot-4 big.