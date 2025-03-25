Bronny James is having the best stretch of his NBA career, and a big smile on his face is enough to tell his true feelings. His mother, Savannah James, was on cloud nine watching her son ball out while registering his career-high night in the G League.

Ad

On Monday, March 24, Bronny achieved a career-high 39 points with the South Bay Lakers in their G League game against the Santa Cruz Warriors. He shot an impressive 14-of-21 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Later, on Tuesday, March 25, Sports Center reported on Instagram that Bronny was the youngest player in G League history to average at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Beaming with pride, Bronny's mom reposted it on her Instagram story and captioned it with a special message for her son.

"Tuh," followed by, "Keep smiling 9!!!"

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

Bronny is averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Ad

Previously, Savannah James had reacted to a video of Bronny James jogging back with a big smile on his face after scoring his 37th point over two defenders. She reposted the clip on her Instagram story, adding a laughing emoji.

[Credit: IG/@mrs_savannahrj]

Bronny James revealed his honest feelings after dropping a career-high in the G-League

Last week, in a conversation with The Athletic, Bronny James got honest with Joe Vardon after his father, LeBron James, got into a heated exchange with NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith. He told the senior NBA writer that he is not ignorant of the criticism that comes his way, and he uses it to fuel himself.

Ad

In the last five days, Bronny has set career highs in both the NBA and the G League. Following his performance against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday, LeBron James' son openly shared that he is striving to prove he belongs in the NBA.

"I belong out here," Bronny said. "It’s all I’m trying to prove."

He also added that he felt good when he was able to shut down criticisms around him.

Ad

"A lot of people say that I don't, so I just come out, work everyday, try to get better every day and prove myself every day," James continued. "All the criticism that's thrown my way, it's amazing to shut all that down."

Expand Tweet

Bronny James is growing increasingly comfortable in his game, which is promising not only to his father, LeBron James, but also for the LA Lakers. Despite limited minutes on the floor, Bronny has garnered a substantial NBA fan base—a development that benefits the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback