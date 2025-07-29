  • home icon
"School was for fools" - Gilbert Arenas hilariously takes credit for son Alijah's insane grind while sneaking in his wild GPA reveal

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 29, 2025 23:21 GMT
Gilbert Arenas took credit for his son's insane passion for workout [Picture Credit: Getty]

Alijah Arenas' knee injury, which could potentially keep him out of his entire freshman year, was perhaps the most devastating news coming out of college basketball. It was hard news for his father, Gilbert Arenas, especially when the former NBA player thought that his work ethic had become a curse for his son.

The former Washington Wizards player finally addressed Alijah's injury in a video posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday. In his "Quick update on Alijah" post, Gilbert hilariously said in the video that his son got his genes when it came to working hard in the gym.

"The boy, he just does too much," Arenas said. "He was fine one day and then was hurt the next. These four, five, six months, he should learn how to sit down and rest and listen to his body. Understand that as much training you do, you gotta recover. He realize he got that part of the gene that just wants to work, and he has to understand you can't work four five times a day."
Somehow, Gilbert's soliloquy shifted to school, and in the later part, a quick reveal of his wild GPA score.

"School and all that...like with me, I told him n**** I didn't go to school," he added. "I trained. Back in my day, school was for fools. You should know everybody who got an A on the team, they went to study in the hall, I went to gym. I had a 0.2 and a 0.3. If I go back to school, god damn, I am a freshman he probably got more credits than me."
Alijah Arenas is too talented to let a knee injury define his career. He is one of the hardest-working players, like his father, Gilbert, and perhaps he would show it in his sophomore season.

Everything to know about Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' injury

It has been, to simply put it, some of the worst few months of Alijah Arenas' life. Alijah was involved in a horrific car crash in April, just a month after he turned 18. Luckily, the five-star recruit didn't have any serious injuries.

As if the bad luck had cast a spell on him, Alijah suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury even before he could suit up in a USC jersey. On July 23, senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that Alijah had suffered a meniscus tear and might have to miss his entire freshman year.

He later reported that the USC shooting guard was expected to miss at least six to eight months due to the injury.

Alijah Arenas was one of the top prospects in the class of 2025. He was expected to be one of the leading stars on USC's roster for the next season. USC coach Eric Musselman had praised Alijah's understanding of the practical side of the game and expected him to pick up the game right away.

