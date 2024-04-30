"See you guys this summer in China": D'Angelo Russell endorses heartfelt message for fans on IG after playoff exit

D'Angelo Russell and the LA Lakers’ season came to an end after the Game 5 loss against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Russell's struggles became one of the major issues for LA in the playoffs.

There is no second thought that the Lakers couldn’t capitalize on their roster’s potential this season. Despite having some of the best role players in the market, they struggled with injuries all season long and during the playoffs. After the first-round exit, Russell took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to his fans.

The Lakers' guard told his fans he would be in China in the summer.

“Didn't end up the season the way we wanted to, but has already been hell of a year. Too many (DLo moments) in the record book. See you guys this summer in China,” Russell wrote.

D'Angelo Russell has had a shoe deal with Li-Ning, a Chinese sportswear company, since 2019. One of the reasons that Russell might be in China in the summer would be to promote his shoe with the company. Earlier this year, Russell gave a sneak peek into the latest Li-Ning Way of Wade 10 PE on his social media.

With how the Lakers closed out the season, many questions are being thrown around about some of the players’ future in LA. It is not just Russell, but superstar LeBron James’ future with the team’ also seems uncertain.

Will D'Angelo Russell return with the Lakers next season?

With the Lakers' early exit in the playoffs, a big change in the team’s roster is looming ahead of the next season. LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell have player options next season, and there is no clear-cut answer about whether they will return with the team next season. While James denied to comment on his future, Russell's return with the Lakers is unlikely.

Russell had two back-to-back tough playoff series, both against the Denver Nuggets. He struggled during the Lakers' conference finals round in 2022-23. In five playoff games this season, Russell averaged 14.2 points on 38.4% shooting from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc.

In Game 3, when Russell went 0-7 from the field, the disconnect between him and the team was visible as he sat away from the huddle. Moreover, when the Lakers were trying to make a move, he was one of the leading names in the trade talk.

Overall, Russell’s stay with the Lakers hasn’t been as fruitful as he had anticipated, and he might opt out of his contract this offseason to become a free agent.

