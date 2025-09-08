"Send him to the Shangai Sharks for that one" - NBA fans explode as LeBron James makes history writing article in Chinese newspaper after China tour

NBA fans went wild after learning that LeBron James penned an article in People's Daily newspaper, a Chinese state-run daily. The LA Lakers star, who traveled to China as a part of his &quot;Forever King Tour,&quot; became the first ever NBA player to write an article in the newspaper.James' tour sponsored by Nike, to deepen its roots in China, started earlier this month. The four-time NBA champion visited Shanghai and Chengdu during his tour. This was also his 15th visit to the country. However, this was the first time that the NBA superstar had written for a newspaper.Reacting to the post, a fan applauded LeBron James for setting new records.&quot;This man’s really the first to everything.&quot;²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGameLINK@LegionHoops @Reuters This man’s really the first to everythingA fan used the opportunity to shade the Lakers star, comparing him to Michael Jordan.&quot;lol does this even Matter they be glazing every single thing he does he not Jordan.&quot;hardaway $S @swappennyLINK@LegionHoops @Reuters lol does this even Matter they be glazing every single thing he does he not JordanA fan brought Kobe Bryant's fame in China to diminish James' presence in the subcontinent.&quot;He writes! And who gives a shit it wasn't like Kobe they closed streets down got a street name kobe.&quot;MimiLife @MsJacksonlolLINK@LegionHoops @Reuters He writes! And who gives a shit it wasn't like Kobe they closed streets down got a street name kobeA fan hilariously commented that James should be sent to one of the Chinese basketball clubs.&quot;Send him to the shangai sharks for that one.&quot;ICONICFIFA999🐐 @ilovefifa4ever1LINK@LegionHoops @Reuters Send him to the shangai sharks for that oneOne of the fans trolled the future Hall of Famer and said that he didn't write the article himself.&quot;Must have used a ghost writer cause he only reads the 1st page.&quot;ProudlyDifferent2022 @PDifferent2022LINK@LegionHoops @Reuters Must have used a ghost writer cause he only reads the 1st page.A fan floated the idea of LeBron James taking his talent into the Chinese Basketball League.&quot;Bron dominating the CBL after the nba would go crazy.&quot;LeGoatsProdigy @RandumbProdigyLINK@LegionHoops @Reuters Bron dominating the CBL after the nba would go crazyWhat does LeBron James' article in Chinese newspaper mean for the NBA?In 2019, when Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey, who was then the Houston Rockets' general manager, tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protests, the NBA-China relations hit an all-time low. For two years, the NBA was unable to broadcast its games in China. It was later resumed in 2022.Since then, several NBA players have traveled to China to promote their brands. This offseason, Anthony Edwards and Steph Curry have been there to promote their shoes. The relations between the NBA and China are picking up once again. Last season, the NBA played two pre-season games at Venetian Arena in Macao.It is believed that LeBron James' piece in the state-owned Chinese daily could be the final step towards a more collaborative relationship between Beijing and the NBA.&quot;The enthusiasm and kindness of Chinese friends deeply touch me, and all I can do is give my all in every game to express my gratitude,&quot; James' article read according to Reuters. &quot;I hope I can contribute to the development of Chinese basketball.&quot;A closer relationship could help the NBA make an additional $4 billion in the Chinese market, and there is no player better suited to represent the NBA than LeBron James.