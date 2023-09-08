"Canada forgot to pay the refs" - Serbian fans break out in euphoria as team beats Canada to reach FIBA World Cup 2023 Finals

Serbia dominated Canada in the first semi-final of the FIBA World Cup by a score of 95-86, and clinched its spot in Sunday's Gold Medal Game.

The Serbians led from the opening tip and cruised to victory, ending the Canadians' hopes for a Top-2 finish and a shot at the title.

After the game, Serbian fans broke out in euphoria, as they celebrated their return to the FIBA World Cup Final for the first time since 2014. Here are some of the reactions online:

Other fans pointed out how remarkable this achievement is for Serbia, given that they were forced to play without NBA champion Nikola Jokic and former EuroLeague star Vasilije Micic:

Serbia overcame adversity to make it to the FIBA World Cup Final

Serbia entered the FIBA World Cup with low expectations given the absence of NBA champion Nikola Jokic and former two-time EuroLeague champion Vasilije Micic. The Serbians wanted to clinch a direct spot in the 2024 Olympic Games and that was their main target in the tournament.

However, they exceeded expectations and recovered from a second-round loss to Italy, being impressive in the knockout stage.

With Bogdan Bogdanovic leading the way and Nikola Milutinov as his supportng cast, Serbia dominated Lithuania in the Top-8 (68-87), a team that was considered a heavy favorite for a podium finish after their triumph over Team USA in the Second Round finale (104-110).

But, the Serbians didn't stop there. They rallied past Canada in the semi-final, playing consistently for 40 minutes on both ends and taking advantage of all the Canadians' weak points on the floor.

Bogdanovic led the way with 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Serbia never looked back after taking control in the opening minutes and now has a chance to return to the top of the world for the first time since 2002. They are waiting to face the winner of Team USA vs. Germany, who collide in Friday's second semi-final.

If the Americans win, this will be a rematch of the 2014 FIBA World Cup Final, where Team USA defeated Serbia to win the title.

The final will take place on Sunday, September 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.