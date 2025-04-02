OKC Thunder superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared in Canadian rapper Drake's music video for his hit single "Nokia," released Monday. A day later, the three-time All-Star reacted to the track's visual on social media.

"Nokia," part of Drake's collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," sits No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 as of Tuesday.

The song's highly anticipated black-and-white music video, teased by Drake last week, was directed by Theo Skudra and filmed in IMAX. It features the hip-hop star seemingly coordinating parties using a retro Nokia flip phone.

The video includes carnival dancers, rollerblading, a model of Drake's native Toronto, Ontario, and a cameo from fellow Torontonian Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian megastar shows up at the 2:37 mark, sporting a Vaffanculo jacket with his new signature Converse sneakers hanging around his neck.

On Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander shared one of Drake's latest Instagram posts promoting "Nokia" to his Instagram Stories.

The rapper captioned it, "Is it really just me, my love?"

Gilgeous-Alexander tacked on five telephone receiver emojis while sharing a YouTube link to the track's music video.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops reaction as Drake releases MV of his viral hit 'Nokia' (Image Credit: @shai on Instagram)

As of Tuesday, the clip has approximately 2.5 million views.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears in "Nokia" music video amid presumed MVP season

Gilgeous-Alexander's appearance in Drake's latest music video comes as he is arguably the NBA's hottest superstar.

Through 72 outings, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring, averaging a career-high 32.8 points, along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He has done so on elite 52.2/37.5/90.1 shooting splits.

Meanwhile, OKC possesses the NBA's top record (63-12) with seven contests remaining, leading the next-best Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15) by three games.

The two-time All-NBA first team selectee's statistical dominance, combined with the Thunder's success, has him positioned as the overwhelming MVP betting favorite (-5000 odds).

Thus, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be making his presence felt on and off the court in Year 7 as he continues building his brand.

