Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops reaction as Drake releases MV of his viral hit 'Nokia'

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:45 GMT
Shai Gilgeous Alexander drops reaction as Drake releases MV of his viral hit
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops reaction as Drake releases MV of his viral hit 'Nokia' (Image Credits: Imagn and @champagnepapi on Instagram)

OKC Thunder superstar point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared in Canadian rapper Drake's music video for his hit single "Nokia," released Monday. A day later, the three-time All-Star reacted to the track's visual on social media.

Ad

"Nokia," part of Drake's collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U," sits No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 as of Tuesday.

The song's highly anticipated black-and-white music video, teased by Drake last week, was directed by Theo Skudra and filmed in IMAX. It features the hip-hop star seemingly coordinating parties using a retro Nokia flip phone.

The video includes carnival dancers, rollerblading, a model of Drake's native Toronto, Ontario, and a cameo from fellow Torontonian Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian megastar shows up at the 2:37 mark, sporting a Vaffanculo jacket with his new signature Converse sneakers hanging around his neck.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

On Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander shared one of Drake's latest Instagram posts promoting "Nokia" to his Instagram Stories.

The rapper captioned it, "Is it really just me, my love?"

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander tacked on five telephone receiver emojis while sharing a YouTube link to the track's music video.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops reaction as Drake releases MV of his viral hit &#039;Nokia&#039; (Image Credit: @shai on Instagram)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops reaction as Drake releases MV of his viral hit 'Nokia' (Image Credit: @shai on Instagram)

As of Tuesday, the clip has approximately 2.5 million views.

Ad

Also Read: "OKC just got the Drake curse" - NBA fans explode over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's cameo in Canadian rapper's 'Nokia' song

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears in "Nokia" music video amid presumed MVP season

Gilgeous-Alexander's appearance in Drake's latest music video comes as he is arguably the NBA's hottest superstar.

Through 72 outings, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in scoring, averaging a career-high 32.8 points, along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He has done so on elite 52.2/37.5/90.1 shooting splits.

Ad

Meanwhile, OKC possesses the NBA's top record (63-12) with seven contests remaining, leading the next-best Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15) by three games.

The two-time All-NBA first team selectee's statistical dominance, combined with the Thunder's success, has him positioned as the overwhelming MVP betting favorite (-5000 odds).

Thus, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be making his presence felt on and off the court in Year 7 as he continues building his brand.

Ad

Also Read: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-word comment to hail $16,500,000 Thunder guard's defensive impact on stars like Luka Doncic & LeBron James

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tristan Rawcliffe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी