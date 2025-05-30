Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife Hailey Summers reacts to OKC Thunder star's WCF MVP nod

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his first Western Conference finals MVP award after a 4-1 series win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The OKC Thunder star's Magic Johnson Trophy win had his wife hyped up.

SGA's wife, Hailey Summers, reposted the post by @nbaonespn, featuring the NBA star's latest accomplishment, on her Instagram Story and reacted with a hand-covering face emoji.

[Picture Credit: IG/@haileysummerss]

The WCF MVP win is the second big award for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in just over a week. He also won his maiden league MVP award this season, beating Nikola Jokić and others. Previously, he finished 5th in the 2022-23 season and 2nd during the 2023-24 season. Summers has been supporting her husband during this season's playoffs.

During his impressive WCF run, SGA averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. He shot only 45.7% from the field. This is the first time since the Thunder reached the NBA Finals after the 2011-12 season, headed by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pays tribute to his wife, Hailey Summers, in MVP award speech

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife, Hailey Summers, has always had her husband back. While the OKC Thunder star has been balling in the league for the past few years, Summers has made their home a healing place for him.

Last week, SGA was honored with the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy for the 2024-25 NBA regular season. During his acceptance speech, the Thunder star made sure that he gave his wife flowers to help him become the best version of himself.

“The one and only Hailey Summers. Sorry, I’m so dramatic," SGA said and took some time to control his emotions. "Thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant, what sacrifice really meant."

"And I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you, so thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am without you, so thank you for that." [Timestamp 2:25]

Summers sat among the audience and watched her husband with teary eyes, with their 1-year-old son Ares.

Like the NBA star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's wife was also a college athlete. She played NCAA Division-I soccer for the University of Albany from 2017 to 2021. However, she sacrificed her soccer career to start a family with the NBA star. Summers also has a degree in psychology.

