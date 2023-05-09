"Shams is in the lineup sharing business" - Steve Kerr was not happy with Shams Charnia for giving out lineup change for Game 4

NBA Insider Shams Charania recently leaked the Golden State Warriors' Game 4 lineup and head coach Steve Kerr wasn't thrilled about it. Charania revealed that Gary Payton II would start for the Warriors as they plan to shake things up for the LA Lakers on Monday.

With Kerr's game plan out in public, the Lakers now have the opportunity to work on a proper strategy against that lineup.

During a pre-game press conference, Steve Kerr released his frustrations in the most sarcastic and funniest way possible. Kerr sarcastically said that Shams Charania had the right to share the lineup since it's part of his job.

The Warriors coach also humorously revealed that the organization has a spokesperson who reveals their game plan to Charania. Kerr said:

"It's ok, Shams is in the lineup sharing business... We have a special correspondent within our organization who shares information with him apparently."

Can Steve Kerr figure out a way to beat the LA Lakers?

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

The LA Lakers are currently enjoying a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. While the first two games were neck-and-neck battles, Game 3 was something Warriors fans did not expect. LA overwhelmingly defeated Golden State by 30 points last Saturday night. Darvin Ham came up with a different strategy that shocked Steve Kerr and his team.

Having all that championship experience, Warriors fans can expect Kerr to come up with a solid counter-attack. His plans of having Gary Payton II may have been leaked by Shams Charania, but we can safely assume that Kerr could have something else up his sleeve.

After witnessing the events that took place in Game 3, Golden State needs to address a few problems they could come across. The Warriors will need to shut down LeBron James' playmaking abilities by locking down his passing options. That means they'll have to keep a close eye on Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell.

While this could prove to be an effective strategy, Kerr also needs to consider that LeBron still has the ability to score if he has no other option. Having all that in mind, pressure defense will be key to Golden State's success heading into Game 4.

