Shannon Sharpe questions Shaquille O'Neal's comments on Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion

Shannon Sharpe has questioned Shaquille O'Neal's recent comments on Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. On Saturday's episode of the "Nightcap" podcast, the former NFL legend sat down with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson and Joe Johnson to discuss Shaq's comments on Rudy Gobert.

However, during one segment, Sharpe highlighted the Lakers legend's betting on Thompson's relationship lasting six weeks. The crew laughed in unison after hearing Shaq's comments, which Sharpe felt were unnecessary.

"Why Shaq acting like this?" Sharpe said. "I am happy for him [Klay Thompson]." (6:00)

The other panel members said that Shaq was just giving his opinion on the Mavs star's relationship. The conversation then took a turn where the panel discussed the modern-day relationships between celebrities and athletes.

Sharpe said that with the advent of social media, it has now become much harder for athletes and celebrities to keep their relationships private. He mentioned that athletes used to date celebrities back when he was playing in the NFL, but it was easier to keep relationships away from the public eye back then.

Shaquille O'Neal initially presented a six-week deadline on Klay Thompson's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion on the July 18 episode of his "The Big Podcast." The Lakers legend bet on the relationship against boxing icon Mike Tyson, who appeared in the episode as a guest.

Shannon Sharpe shares his thoughts on Shaquille O'Neal's controversial comments on Rudy Gobert

It is widely known that Shaquille O'Neal is not the biggest Rudy Gobert fan. The Lakers legend has often made comments criticizing the Timberwolves center in the past. On Thursday's episode of "The Big Podcast," O'Neal said that the Timberwolves star does not deserve to be on big money.

Sharpe played the clip of Shaq making the statement in front of the panel on Saturday's episode of the "Nightcap" podcast. He then asked the Lakers legend to 'let it go':

"Shaq let it go. Here is the problem that you run into, deserve. Deserve is a very very tricky word. Sometimes we get god's grace and mercy when we don't deserve it. I look at it like this, Rudy's earned the money based on what they pay... He's earned 100 million, 200 million, whatever they pay him." (2:27)

Gobert, who is amid a three-year, $109.5 million deal, is a three-time All-Star and has won DPOY four times.

