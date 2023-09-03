“Shaq was that big and I whooped his a**” - Dennis Rodman makes legendary return to Chicago Bulls’ arena for AEW

Dennis Rodman returned to the United Center, 25 years after last wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey, on an episode of AEW Collision. The former NBA and WCW star will be back for AEW All Out. This is Rodman's first wrestling promotion appearance since 1998.

Expand Tweet

Dennis Rodman was prepared to speak with Tony Schiavone on this September 2 episode of AEW Collision. However, he was interrupted on-stage by Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, & Karen Jarrett in an effort to bring Rodman into their team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodman denied their offer resulting in Jarrett being disrespectful. It seemed as if Rodman was about to take them on in a 4 vs. 1 matchup. This is when Rodman insulted the crew's biggest member by saying:

“When I was playing basketball, Shaq was that big and I whooped his a**."

Expand Tweet

After this insult, Sonjay and Rodman were left alone in the ring. Rodman took this opportunity to knock over Sonjay. As Jarrett's crew were coming back, so did the Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn who saved the day for Rodman.

Expand Tweet

The Acclaimed and Gunn challenged Jarrett, Lethal, and Singh to a trios title match at AEW All Out. This battle, which will feature Dennis Rodman in The Acclaimed's Corner, has been declared official for the Zero Hour pre-show.

What is Dennis Rodman's wrestling history?

Dennis Rodman in the wrestling world

The NBA Bad Boy Dennis Rodman was a big part of wrestling back in the day. Rodman was teamed up with Hulk Hogan and the NWO and appeared on Monday Night Wars.

As part of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Rodman and Hogan faced up against Karl Malone and Diamond Dallas Page in 1998 at the WCW Bash At The Beach.

Rodman and Hogan also faced up against Lex Luger and The Giant (Paul Wight) at the WCW Bash At The Beach 1997. They further faced Randy Savage at the WCW Road Wild 1999.

What matchups will the AEW feature?

The AEW is all set for the return of Dennis Rodman although it is still unknown as to what capacity Rodman will be joining in. That said, Rodman is set to feature in the corner of The Acclaimed.

There are a total of 13 matches that are featured:

• Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship

• Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the International title

• Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS championship

• Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

• FTR & Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold

• Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH world TV title

• MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner for the ROH world tag team belts

• Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

• Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Strap Match

• Over Budget Battle Royal (pre-show)

• Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue vs. Athena, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez (pre-show)

• The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh for the AEW trios titles (pre-show)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)