  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Shaquille O'Neal
  • "Shaq been trying to f**k the last three girls I've been with": DJ Akademiks alleges Shaquille O'Neal targeted his exes over personal feud

"Shaq been trying to f**k the last three girls I've been with": DJ Akademiks alleges Shaquille O'Neal targeted his exes over personal feud

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 10, 2025 00:31 GMT
DJ Akademiks alleged that Shaquille O
DJ Akademiks alleged that Shaquille O'Neal targeted his exes over personal feud [Picture Credit: Getty]

DJ Akademiks' recent comment about NBA great Shaquille O'Neal surfaced on the internet. On Tuesday, the American YouTuber made a big claim, saying that the Hall of Fame player had tried to sleep with his former girlfriends.

Ad

In a video posted on X, Akademiks was asked if he had a beef with O'Neal. The social media personality called Shaq his "archnemesis," and said that the LA Lakers legend had tried to have s*x with all of his last three girlfriends.

"Yo, Shaq been trying to f*** the last three girls I have been with," Akademiks said. "Yo, Shaq followed a girl that had 300 followers. I don't even know how he found out I had been with her."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I promise you, this chick that no one on the planet earth knew [except] me, her mama, and 200 knew, was like, 'Hey, Shaq DMed me." He is my arch nemesis. He tried to fly out my last two exes...I don't know what it is."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Akademiks said that since he had exposed Shaq trying to have s*x with a bunch of women and posted the NBA legend's text messages on his Instagram, the four-time NBA champion had been upset with him. According to Akademiks, Shaquille O'Neal even texted him that the former was broke.

Ad
"Shaq called me broke, and I ain't gonna lie to you. I am broke to Shaq because she is a billionaire," Akademiks added.

Ad

Shaquille O'Neal debunks myth about women lining up outside NBA teams' hotels

When Wilt Chamberlain infamously claimed that he had made love to over 20,000 women, it opened a lot of discussions. There were claims made that women waited outside players' hotel rooms to be with them. Jalen Williams, the OKC Thunder star, has also made a similar claim on the 'Don't Trip' podcast.

Ad

However, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal claimed that they were just rumors. He hilariously added that he himself went looking for women after reading an article.

"That's a myth," Shaq said. "I've been in a lot of lobbies. I didn't see anybody."
"So I remember I was coming in; they did this Esquire article about how the girls would be waiting out. So I was looking for that. Never happened. Never happened. Trust me, I was in the battles on the road. It never happened." [Timestamp: 1:06:57]
Ad

Shaq revealed that if a player wanted to be with a woman, they had to go out and do it all by themselves.

youtube-cover

The "Bog Aristotle" also emphasized that players who wanted long-term and committed relationships should do so when they are in their prime, and not after retirement. He admitted that his relationships failed because he failed to do that.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications