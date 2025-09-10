"Shaq been trying to f**k the last three girls I've been with": DJ Akademiks alleges Shaquille O'Neal targeted his exes over personal feud

DJ Akademiks' recent comment about NBA great Shaquille O'Neal surfaced on the internet. On Tuesday, the American YouTuber made a big claim, saying that the Hall of Fame player had tried to sleep with his former girlfriends. In a video posted on X, Akademiks was asked if he had a beef with O'Neal. The social media personality called Shaq his &quot;archnemesis,&quot; and said that the LA Lakers legend had tried to have s*x with all of his last three girlfriends. &quot;Yo, Shaq been trying to f*** the last three girls I have been with,&quot; Akademiks said. &quot;Yo, Shaq followed a girl that had 300 followers. I don't even know how he found out I had been with her.&quot;&quot;I promise you, this chick that no one on the planet earth knew [except] me, her mama, and 200 knew, was like, 'Hey, Shaq DMed me.&quot; He is my arch nemesis. He tried to fly out my last two exes...I don't know what it is.&quot;Akademiks said that since he had exposed Shaq trying to have s*x with a bunch of women and posted the NBA legend's text messages on his Instagram, the four-time NBA champion had been upset with him. According to Akademiks, Shaquille O'Neal even texted him that the former was broke.&quot;Shaq called me broke, and I ain't gonna lie to you. I am broke to Shaq because she is a billionaire,&quot; Akademiks added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShaquille O'Neal debunks myth about women lining up outside NBA teams' hotelsWhen Wilt Chamberlain infamously claimed that he had made love to over 20,000 women, it opened a lot of discussions. There were claims made that women waited outside players' hotel rooms to be with them. Jalen Williams, the OKC Thunder star, has also made a similar claim on the 'Don't Trip' podcast. However, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal claimed that they were just rumors. He hilariously added that he himself went looking for women after reading an article. &quot;That's a myth,&quot; Shaq said. &quot;I've been in a lot of lobbies. I didn't see anybody.&quot;&quot;So I remember I was coming in; they did this Esquire article about how the girls would be waiting out. So I was looking for that. Never happened. Never happened. Trust me, I was in the battles on the road. It never happened.&quot; [Timestamp: 1:06:57]Shaq revealed that if a player wanted to be with a woman, they had to go out and do it all by themselves. The &quot;Bog Aristotle&quot; also emphasized that players who wanted long-term and committed relationships should do so when they are in their prime, and not after retirement. He admitted that his relationships failed because he failed to do that.