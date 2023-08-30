Shaquille O'Neal in awe of $600 million Inter Miami's star Lionel Messi's greatest free-kick

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal couldn't help but appreciate greatness when he witnessed Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's greatest free-kick. With O'Neal taking note of the beautiful kick, he had to give the player props by posting the reel on his Instagram story.

Inter Miami's Messi has been the talk of the MLS since his arrival this summer as a free agent. After a series of impressive performance before making his debut in the league, the football superstar has already ensured his place among the best.

A lot of Messi's success with Miami has been due to his ability to carry the team's offense on his back. Considering that he's widely regarded as the best player in the history of the game, Messi has been able to create moments of magic when his team needs it most.

Before his stint with Inter Miami, Messi - who has a net worth of $600 million - had made a name for himself as a legend in La Liga with FC Barcelona. As Shaquille O'Neal found himself going through some Messi footage, he came across a video that captured the essence of the Argentinian's greatness.

O'Neal shared a video of Messi's legendary free-kick against Liverpool during his time at Barcelona, on his IG story. Needless to say, Shaq had every reason to be in awe of the beautiful display.

O'Neal's appreciation for the Inter Miami superstar is a positive sight. The presence of stars like Messi and others will do wonders to spur the growth of the MLS.

Shaquille O'Neal regards Lionel Messi as "the best"

Ahead of Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami, the Argentinian was going through a bit of a transitional phase at Ligue 1's Paris Saint-Germain. However, as his tenure with the French team came to an end, Shaquille O'Neal sent out a heartfelt message to the football icon.

On TycSports, Shaq shared a message to Messi, which was shared by AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter. As per the tweet, Shaq said:

"I would like to tell you that I love you, brother. You are the best, and it will be a pleasure to get to know you."

Shaquille O'Neal's own history in the city of Miami as a champion made it a valid reason for him to step in to welcome the Argentinian star. Interestingly, following Messi's move, Shaq started yet another business venture in Miami.

With his brand "Big Chicken" opening a new restaurant in the city, O'Neal seemed to have more than one reason to visit the city.

