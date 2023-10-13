Shaquille O'Neal brings attention to estimated $85,250 worth flashy Dodge Charger

Shaquille O'Neal has a passion for cars, and his latest addition couldn't be anything less than a super fast car that would bring attention with its luxury.

The Diesel took to Instagram and promoted his new car, a Dogde Charger SRT Hellcat that was made exclusively for him by Forbes Performance. It's an extremely fast car with a V-8 engine and a horsepower of 717.

Its estimated worth is $85.250, which should be considered a very cheap price for a millionnaire like the four-time NBA champion. The Dodge Charger is the latest addition to his impressive car collection.

Shaquille O'Neal's newest car

Shaquille O'Neal's car collection

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't hide his passion and love for cars. With career earnings of nearly $300 million, it wouldn't be difficult for him to create a collection of some of the fastest and most luxurious cars in the world.

His car collection includes a Mercedes Sprinter Van, a Ferrari Spider, a Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, a couple of Ford F-650,a Cadillac Escalade and a Cadillac DTS.

It also includes a Hummer H2S, a Mercedes-Benz S550 Sedan, a Range Rover, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

To create his impressive car collection, Shaquille O'Neal has spent a lot of money, as some of those cars are quite expensive. For example, he spent $380,000 and $475,000, respectively, for the two Rolls-Royce, while a few of his cars are worth between $100,000 and $190,000.

The rest of his collection, including his Mercedes, Ferrari and Ford F-650, cost between $80,000 and $95,000.

"I got a Dodge Demon. That son goes so fast. I done embarrassed Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Teslas," Shaquille O'Neal once said about one of his cars, via Fadeaway World.

Given how much he loves cars, the addition of the Dogde Charger SRT Hellcat will not be the last one to his ilustrious collection.

O'Neal keeps these cars in the parking of his luxurious mansions. O'Neal owns a few impressive mansions in Carrollton, Texas, in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough, where he has bought three houses, in Florida, a few miles outside of Miami, in Los Angeles and in Las Vegas.. All of them are luxurious mansions, which O'Neal has spent millions of dollars to purchase.

After adding another car to his collection, Shaquille O'Neal has shifted his attention to its basketball-related business. He recently became the president of Reebok basketball a few days ago, with fellow NBA legend Allen Iverson as the vice-president.

The shoe company aims to battle competition with Nike and Jordan Brand. They have hired the two legends to help with their basketball strategy and try to recruit players to the company. Both O'Neal and Iverson have been partnering with Reebok for years.