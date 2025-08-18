Shaquille O'Neal chooses his all-time BIG3, including Kobe Bryant and $50,000,000 legend

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 18, 2025 05:07 GMT
Shaquille O
Shaquille O'Neal chooses his all-time big 3, including Kobe Bryant and $50,000,000 legend. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal spends most of his time in Dallas during the offseason and made his way to the BIG3 playoffs on Sunday. Shaq was asked to name his all-time BIG3 lineup, featuring himself, Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway.

Speaking to Courtside Buzz, Mikey Domagala asked the four-time NBA champion to name his own BIG3 lineup. O'Neal even bragged that his team with Bryant and Hardaway would go undefeated and easily win the season.

"Me, Kobe and Penny," Shaq said. "Undefeated. Never gonna lose a game."
Shaquille O'Neal played with Penny Hardaway from 1993 to 1996, spending three seasons together in Orlando. They led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995, but they were swept by the Houston Rockets in four games.

After leaving Hardaway, who has a reported net worth of $50 million, during the 1996 NBA free agency, Shaq signed with the LA Lakers. The franchise just drafted Kobe Bryant, and there were some growing pains in Hollywood at the time.

The Lakers brought Phil Jackson, who helped them put it together and win three straight titles from 2000 to 2002. They also made the NBA Finals in 2004, but they lost to the Detroit Pistons in five games. Shaq would get traded to the Miami Heat that same summer, while Bryant took over the Lakers franchise.

Shaquille O'Neal not willing to play in the BIG3

Shaquille O'Neal not willing to play in the BIG3. (Photo: IMAGN)

In the same interview with Courtside Buzz, Shaquille O'Neal was asked if he's willing to come out of retirement and suit up for the BIG3. Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., has been lobbying for "Superman" to join his father's league, but the LA Lakers great believes he's too old to play.

"Never," Shaq said. "Too old. No, never (going to dominate in the BIG3 right now).

At the age of 53, O'Neal can still dunk the ball and will tower over anybody. However, he's no longer in playing shape and was plagued with injuries toward the end of his NBA career nearly 15 years ago.

In addition to watching the BIG3 playoffs in Dallas, the one-time NBA MVP interacted with several of his peers, including Julius Erving, Dwight Howard and Shawn Bradley. He interacted with Bradley, who has been wheelchair-bound since suffering a spinal injury in 2021.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
bell-icon Manage notifications