Shaquille O'Neal considers LeBron James equivalent to Tom Brady as he compares NBA superstars & NFL stars on Instagram

Big man legend Shaquille O'Neal made some buzz when he shared a photo of NBA and NFL athletes being compared to one another on his Instagram account. Stars of both leagues are often compared to one another for how they impacted the game and the number of times they've won.

In the NFL, Tom Brady is a staple in the GOAT discussion for his incredible feats in the league. He won seven championships, five Superbowl MVPs and three league MVPs. His decorated career is often what fans use to argue who is the best football player of all time.

In a similar way, LeBron James is considered the greatest player of all time in the NBA. He's been in the NBA for two decades and has racked up a ton of achievements, from championships and All-Star nods to MVPs and breaking records in the league.

Interestingly, O'Neal shared a photo that was recently posted on a different page. The post showed NFL equivalents of NBA stars. The post features Steph Curry as the Patrick Mahomes of the NBA, and Kyrie Irving as the Antonio Brown of the league. At the very end, LeBron's photo is right next to Brady's.

While some may agree with the comparison, there are others who might think otherwise. But in terms of achievements and impact, both athletes have had similar career paths. It's hard to deny the fact that James and Brady have impacted their leagues in a winning way.

Who is the NFL equivalent of Shaquille O'Neal?

It's hard to think which athlete is comparable to Shaquille O'Neal. If it's based on the physical aspect, it could take a while to go through each athlete in every league to find the perfect comparison. Former football player Julian Edelman gave an interesting take in comparing Shaq to an NFL star.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj asked the former athlete who he thinks is the Shaq of the NFL. Surprisingly, Edelman named Rob Gronkowski as the NFL equivalent of the NBA legend.

"When you would run by Gronk, it sounds like a f*****g Clydesdale. You would hear [footsteps] and he's be giggling, laughing. Guys would be bouncing off of him." Edelman said.

Given that both athletes are always ready to have fun, it's hard not to see the accuracy in the comparison. Also, both are extremely strong athletes, which makes the comparison even better.

