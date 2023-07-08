Shaquille O'Neal hilariously gets emotional about crossplay in NBA 2K24

As more features of NBA 2K24 are revealed, Shaquille O'Neal got hilariously emotional when the best-selling basketball video game announced the new crossplay multiplayer perks.

The crossplay feature will be able to link up PS5 players with Xbox Series X|S users to battle each other. The NBA 2K community has long requested this feature, and EA will deliver what they want in the 25th anniversary of the game.

In the 2K promo video on Twitter, Shaquille O'Neal was asked if he was excited about crossplay coming in 2K.

"2K24 has crossplay?" Shaq asks. "It has crossplay? Oh man, thanks for telling me that."

The 'Big Diesel' then hugs the man arranging his microphone and cries, saying:

"I love 2K24!"

Watch Shaq react below:

Before the NBA Summer League, which began July 7, NBA 2K24 announced that Kobe Bryant would once again grace its cover for the fourth time. Having the Black Mamba on the cover of 2K again was a huge fan request.

This was to honor the memory of Kobe, who played alongside Shaq from 1996 to 2004. The Los Angeles Lakers dynamic duo collected three straight championships from 2000 to 2002.

All-Time Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal is going to have a 98 rating in 2K24

It is no surprise that Shaquille O'Neal will be one of the top players to control in NBA 2K24, especially if they put in a prime version of him.

According to 2kratings.com, Shaq will have a Paint Beast Build with a total of 23 badges, 13 of which are in the Hall of Fame Level while the eight are in the Gold level.

Shaq couldn't believe he's the only player to ever get a 100 rating on NBA 2K: "But I was so lazy."(via @FairGameonFS1 Shaq couldn't believe he's the only player to ever get a 100 rating on NBA 2K: "But I was so lazy." 😂(via @FairGameonFS1)https://t.co/XarWGiny19

The three-time NBA champion will have rebounding as his best aspect, with a rating of 98 on defensive boards. His interior defense is also at 98, with his ability to control the paint.

There is a total of nine versions of Shaq in NBA 2K24. The Classic 2000-01 LAL and All-Decade Shaq have the highest rating of 98, while trailing behind at 97 is the 2003-04 version.

The '94-'95 Orlando Magic version of Shaq scores at 94 and is tied with the '97-98 Lakers Shaq. Not far behind at 93 overall is All-Time Orlando Magic Shaq and 1990's All-Decade build.

At 90 and 89, respectively, is the 2005-06 Miami Heat and All-Time Miami Heat Shaq.

NBA 2K24 launches on Sep. 8, 2023, on all platforms.

