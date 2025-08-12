Shaquille O’Neal makes naked promise if $10,100,000,000 NFL franchise wins Super Bowl 

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most (if not the most) popular franchises in American sports. Forbes values them at $10.1 billion, and plenty of that has to do with their plethora of fans. That's why multiple celebrities are rooting for them, although no celebrity may have gone as far as Shaquille O'Neal just did.In an August 5 edition of &quot;The Big Podcast,&quot; the four-time NBA champion claimed to be so sure about the Cowboys beating the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season that he made a rather wild bet.“We winning this year. I’m guaranteeing it,” O’Neal said. “If the Cowboys don’t win this year, I’ll wear that Charles Barkley dress on the strip of Las Vegas.“I will wear that dress right there in front of my restaurant at the Paris Hotel in Vegas. I’m a man of my word. If we lose to the Eagles I will wear this dress in front of my restaurant at the Paris Hotel.”Fast forward a week, and he doubled down on that wager, going as far as to say that he would walk a full block naked if they didn't go all the way this season.&quot;We got a shot every year. We're going to win the Super Bowl, and if not, I'll walk a New York City block, butt *ss naked,&quot; he said.The Cowboys aren't among the odds-on favorites to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy this season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShaq reveals why he's a Dallas Cowboys fanShaq has always been a big football fan, and perhaps he would've been even more dominant on the gridiron. When asked why he roots for the Cowboys, the legendary big man revealed that he used to tell people that he was one of Ed &quot;Too Tall&quot; Jones' sons.“When I was young, I used to tell people ‘Too Tall’ Jones was my father,” Shaq said. “That’s why I like the Cowboys. And I don’t ever switch up. I’m not one of these guys that, you know, whatever team is hot you switch up.”'Too Tall' was one of the most dominant defensive ends of his generation, not to mention a little too big for the position, so it's easy to understand why Shaq liked his game.