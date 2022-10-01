“I was running people over, they were fouling me I couldn't even feel it” – Shaquille O’Neal raises concern over Zion Williamson losing weight, says players will try to ram him and he needs to withstand that

Recently, Shaquille O'Neal expressed concerns over New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. At 6'6, Williamson boasts incredible athleticism despite his big frame. The combination of size, strength, and explosiveness makes Williamson a treat to watch.

Ahead of a season that will see the former Duke star debut a new slimmed-down physique, this is what Shaquille O'Neal said on "The Big Podcast":

"When I start losing weight getting thin, I would get injured more from contact but when I was big and looked out of shape, I was in charge. I was running people over. They were fouling me I couldn't even feel it. But listen, he looks good, I wish his well but I liked him when he was big Zion.

"He's a big guy, did you see how he was jumping and how he was playing? So, now he looks good but he's Zion. So, they're gonna bring that pain, they gonna be bringing that force when they play against him, it's gonna be hard fouls. I just hope his new litle body can withstand that."

The four-time NBA champion couldn't help but see parallels between himself and Williamson when it comes to their blend of size and athleticism. The Pelicans will be looking to make it past the first round of the playoffs this season and Williamson's health will be key to getting there.

Zion Williamson eager to put the league on notice

Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz

As an NBA All-Star in just his second season in the league, Williamson gave fans a taste of what he's capable of. After getting back in shape, Williamson looks poised to return to action in a big way this season.

With a healthy Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most dynamic rosters in the league. The trio of Zion Williamson, Brandom Ingram and CJ McCollum can help raise the team's ceiling and make a deep playoff run.

With the NBA preseason underway, we now want to hear from you! Do you think Zion's new slimmed-down frame will help take his game to a new level? Or will he battle more injuries this season?

Give us your thoughts in the comments section, and be sure to vote in our poll.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Zion's New Slimmed-Down Frame Help Him Or Hurt Him? Help Hurt 0 votes so far