Shaquille O'Neal rips $70,000 on getting mom Lucille O'Neal front row tickets and a vacation to Bora Bora during charity event

During a charity event, former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal spent $70,000 to ensure that his mother, Lucille had front-row tickets and an extravagant vacation to Bora Bora. His generous act demonstrated his love for the woman who raised him as it added another story to Shaq's generosity.

On one Saturday night, the four-time NBA champion hosted his third annual charity event that aimed to raise funds for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation. During the live auction, O'Neal spent $20,000 on a single table on stage for his mother. The table provided a prime view of enjoying a concert featuring Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and Anderson Paak.

Adding more to the experience, Shaq invited his mother on stage at the Las Vegas MGM Grand, where she danced to Paak's music. The former NBA MVP also bid $50,000 and won a luxurious vacation package to Bora Bora.

Overall, the former LA Lakers superstar's contributions amounted to an impressive $70,000 to show his support for the foundation.

“I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time," said O'Neal. "I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids' lives.

"I'm also excited to see familiar faces and new supporters alike, joining hands in the spirit of compassion to give back to the community. Let’s make this another night to remember!"

Shaquille O'Neal wants to run for President in 2024?

In a more recent post by Shaquille O'Neal, he showed a T-shirt saying "2024 Shaq for President" and captioned it with "Would you vote for me?".

While many expressed support, Stephen A. Smith is discouraging the 15-time NBA All-Star from picking a career in politics.

"You need to stop @SHAQ. You know good and well you can't deal with the stress," said Smith on the social media platform X.

O'Neal's intention of running for US president remains uncertain, and, most likely, it's a joke. He voted for the first time in 2020, indicating his potential rise in civic engagement. The seven-foot center also expressed support for current POTUS Joe Biden during a virtual rally.