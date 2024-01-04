Shaquille O'Neal rocks $4,238 Superman diamond chain for 2024 while quoting Jay Z’s ‘Blow the Whistle’

Shaquille O'Neal has started his New Year with a different glitter. Earlier, it was his New Year resolution to get a chiseled body before his birthday, and, now, Shaq is doubling down on his Mamba Mentality for the year 2024.

The Hall of Fame player uploaded a video recently on Instagram in his grey hoodie, recording himself. How serious Shaq is taking this new year, his outfit and the look on Shaq’s face said it all.

What stood out in the video was Shaq’s big $4,238 Superman diamond-smeared chain. The big chain hung from the neck with a big diamond-studded Superman logo pendant.

While the four-time NBA champion looked dead into the camera, filming himself, the voice in the background said:

“Hello 2024, may I introduce my best version nothing will stop me. Showtime!”

Shaq also sent a big shoutout to Jay Z as he posted from his hit song ‘Blow the Whistle.’

"The one and only SUPERMAN. “DONT COMPARE ME TO NOBODY, I rather not BE MENTIONED. I’M Offended”. quote from one of my favorite people JAY Z,” Shaq wrote in his IG post’s caption.

When it comes to Superman's title, O’Neal has preserved it for himself. There's a big separate history about the beef between Shaq and Dwight Howard when the latter tried to project himself as Superman.

Charles Barkley says Shaquille O'Neal was more Clark Kent than Superman

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have always loved roasting each other on and off the camera. In a recent interaction on NBA on TNT, Barkley left Shaq fuming after he said that LeBron was the best rookie in NBA history.

In a conversation about the San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, Barkley said that despite Wembanyama’s great skillset, he might not dominate the league as LeBron did in his rookie year.

Of course, Shaq who was drafted by Orlando Magic, was going to have an issue with Barkley’s statement and said that when he arrived in Orlando, he was a dominant rookie.

Barkley said that O’Neal was more of a Clark Kent than Superman in his rookie year.

“There’s only one guy that came in and was great right away, and it was LeBron. Kobe (Bryant) struggled. Kevin Garnett struggled. … He (Shaq) was more of Clark Kent than Superman. … I was talking that you didn’t dominate (right away).”

Shaq had better numbers than LeBron had in his rookie season, averaging 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks, while LeBron James had 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

However, the fact that LeBron joined the league right from high school and still averaged that many points makes it even more legendary. Moreover, when LeBron arrived, he took over the Cavaliers’ role of the best player on the floor, controlling most of its offense. He improved Cleveland's record from 17-65 to 35-47 in his first season.