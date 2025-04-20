Shaquille O'Neal's ex Shaunie Henderson, Ayesha Curry, and others send love as Draymond Green's wife shares snaps from star-studded bash

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson, Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry, and many others, sent their lovely birthday wishes to Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, on her special day. On Sunday, Hazel shared pictures of her star-studded birthday bash in a post on her Instagram handle.

Many personalities from the basketball world were seen in the pictures, including big names like Savannah James, Steph and Ayesha Curry, and actress Nafeesa Williams.

Shaunie Henderson was not present in the pictures, but she expressed her warm wishes to Hazel in the post's comment section.

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️" Shaunie wrote.

Ayesha Curry also dropped a message in the post's comment section. She used heart-face emojis to send love to the birthday girl.

Shaunie Henderson and Ayesha Curry comment on Draymond Green's wife's IG post. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

Other notable personalities to comment their thoughts and send their wishes included famous celebrities from Hollywood and other walks of life.

"We love youuuuu 🥰💕" Nafeesa Williams commented.

"Such a great time!!! Love you!" Javicia Leslie commented.

"Birthday girllssssss!!!!!! Yall look gorgeous!!!!" Dominique Perry commented.

Hollywood actresses comment on Hazel Rennee's birthday IG post. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

Green's wife held her birthday party in Miami as she described the place as "always a time" in her post's caption. She also expressed her gratitude to the guests who attended her party in the caption.

Draymond Green wins over wife Hazel Renee with a loving gesture

Draymond Green won over his wife's heart once again in the third year of his marriage, this time with a loving gesture. On Apr. 9, the Warriors star's wife shared an image featuring a gift box and a card on her Instagram story. The card contained a message from Green with a graphic expressing his love for her.

At that time, the Dubs were on the road for their game against the Phoenix Suns, which they won with a final score of 133-95. The Warriors forward expressed his care and adoration for his wife in his message.

"Just because I love you and I know you love these. Diet starts next Monday," the card read.

Renee was touched by her husband's kind gesture and replied to him on his Instagram story's caption with a loving message.

"Him and I can never be serious about anything. "he knows my weakness." By the way these are the best in zee world!! (debate ya mama not me!)"

Hazel Renee shares Green's gift box on her Ig story. (Credits: @lovehazelrenee/Instagram)

Draymond and Hazel have been together for more than six years now. They confirmed their relationship back in 2018 and got engaged the following year.

They had plans to tie the knot and take the next step in their relationship in the years following their engagement, but those plans had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eventually, they got married on Aug. 14, 2022 and have been supporting each other in every aspect of their lives since then.

