Shaquille O'Neal's excuse for missing son’s big night backfires, his ex-wife shares sweet reaction

Shaquille O'Neal's life hasn't seen a slowdown even after retiring from the NBA. The former NBA player is endowed with an insatiable desire for success, no matter where he stands in his life. Shaq has a hustler's mentality, and perhaps that's why he earns more than he earned during his playing years.

However, the four-time NBA champion also loses a lot of time with his kids because of his busy schedule. But it is really true? Shaq's son Myles O'Neal might disagree.

On Friday, Myles posted a series of videos and pictures from his big night in Atlanta. Myles was DJing in the city, in front of a large crowd. He was also joined by his brother Shaqir O'Neal at the event.

"Breakaway atl: full madness, no notes, 10/10 would do it again. Thank yall boys mane," Myles wrote in the caption of the post.

Right after Myles made the post, Shaquille O'Neal commented on the post, expressing his disappointment at not being in Atlanta to watch his son perform.

"The one time I’m not in Atl and you have a show," Shaq wrote in the comment.

However, it simply backfired on the NBA legend, as his son hilariously exposed him in reply.

"@djdiesel you def were in atl and at home sleep lol," Myles replied.

Commending Shaqir for showing up for his brother, their mother Shaunie Handerson, also posted a comment.

"You’re such a great big brother ❤️❤️," Shaunie wrote.

Shaqir also commented on the post with a heart emoji.

Shaquille O'Neal's on post [@mylesoneal Instagram)

Shaquille O'Neal reveals why he didn't want his children to join NBA

Shaquille O'Neal has comfortably established himself as arguably the greatest big man in NBA history. The LA Lakers legend had a highly decorated basketball career, stuffing his resume with accolades and dominance beyond reach for almost anyone in the league.

Despite having tasted the sweet side of success in the league, Shaq didn't want his kids to follow his path. In a sitdown with Ryan Clark on "The Pivot Podcast" in April 2022, Shaq said that he wanted his children to carve out their own path.

"I try to also instill in them, 'We do not need another basketball player in the family, we do not at all," Shaq said. "If you want to play, I have the blueprint, I have the answers to get you to the top. You can follow them, or you can choose not to follow them, or you can make your own path."

"Do not feel you have to be that because if you look at [basketball] and you look at [money], the richest people in the world don't do that," Shaq said. "So, I want you to focus on something else." [13:20]

Shaquille O'Neal has six children from his previous relationships. He has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh. He has five children: Myles, Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah with ex-wife Shaunie Handerson.

