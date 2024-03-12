Shaquille O'Neal seemingly endorses Andrew Tate's message to Jake Paul

Shaquille O'Neal is a big MMA fan and has expressed his love for the sport. Earlier, Shaq promoted Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's fight on his social media platform. Now, he is promoting Paul and Andrew Tate for a potential showdown.

In his recent Instagram story, the former LA Lakers player reposted a video of Tate challenging Paul last year. Tate challenged Paul to fight for $3 million, where the winner would take all. As Mike Tyson and Paul are scheduled to fight in July, the post claimed the Tyson-Paul fight is rigged.

It seems like Shaq is all in favor of the Paul-Tate showdown. When Tate challenged Paul in July last year, the fight did not happen. Later, Tate said the fight could not happen because of his legal issue in Romania.

Shaquille O'Neal's IG Story

Later in a live stream on Rumble, Tate said he couldn't fight Paul because of his legal dispute. He suggested that Paul visit him in Romania, where they could record their fight and later release it for fans. Paul agreed to do so, although he wasn't too convinced with the idea as it would be released for free.

Shaquille O'Neal says MMA training helped him win championships

Shaq was considered arguably the most dominant player in NBA history. In his prime, Shaq dominated the league like no one. However, the four-time NBA champion wasn't always in his best shape.

Recently, he revealed that MMA training helped him stay in shape. The former league MVP also added his MMA training aided him to win championships.

"I never came back in wrestling shape," Shaq said. "I always come back in basketball shape, but basketball, for me, I had to run, jump and wrestle. So, once I started training MMA like, 'when I stopped training basketball and just started training MMA, that's when I started winning championships.'"

Shaq was never concerned about his workout regimen. Over the years, as the NBA legend gained more weight, it hampered his athleticism. There was rarely a team that could stop him on the court. However, as Shaq's athleticism declined, so did his dominance.

Late great Kobe Bryant was once Shaq's teammate in Los Angeles. He had once said that Shaq could become the greatest of all time if he had a workout routine.

However, it seems like Shaq is turning back the clock. Recently, the Lakers legend announced on his podcast that his New Year's resolution is to get ripped before his birthday. Shaq's birthday was on March 6, and while he might be working on his body, fans didn't get to see his "Thot Daddy Thursday" body.