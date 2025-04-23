Shaquille O'Neal sets record straight on his untimely bathroom break on live TV

Shaquille O'Neal's untimely bathroom break in a recent episode of TNT's "Inside the NBA" drew various reactions and speculations from fans. He moved to set the record straight on Tuesday.

On Monday, while Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and O'Neal were discussing Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers first-round NBA playoff series, the legendary NBA big man suddenly stood up and walked off the desk at Studio J.

When he returned, his co-hosts and people on social media teased him for doing a number 2 in the bathroom in the middle of the show.

The teasing continued on the Tuesday episode of Inside the NBA, forcing Shaquille O'Neal to clear the air.

He said:

"I had to pee you dummies."

O'Neal's untimely bathroom break was another classic moment for the Emmy award-winning sports show, which is set to end its run on TNT this season.

The popular show will air on ESPN and ABC beginning next season as part of a settlement between Warner Bros., Discovery and the NBA. "Inside" the NBA will still be produced by TNT Sports in its studio in Atlanta, save for when the show goes on the road. O'Neal, Johnson, Smith and Barkley are all expected to return as hosts.

Shaquille O'Neal draws flak for misinformation on former NBA player Billy Ray Bates

Apart from the untimely bathroom break, Shaquille O'Neal drew flak on the Monday episode of "Inside the NBA" for incorrectly saying that former NBA player Billy Ray Bates had passed away.

While the crew was talking about the impressive playoff debut of Ty Jerome off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bates, who played for the Portland Trail Blazers in 1980, was mentioned as among the players who had one of the best postseason debuts from the bench.

Charles Barkley remembered Bates as a solid player and asked on air if he was still alive. Ernie Johnson quickly moved in and said it was inappropriate to ask such a question on air.

O'Neal, however, went on to incorrectly say that Bates had already died. In reality, the former NBA player, who became a legend in the Philippines as an import in the Philippine Basketball Association, is alive at age 68 and is living in New Jersey.

Johnson has since apologized for O'Neal's incorrect information, saying that "while it was inadvertent, it was also inaccurate and insensitive and inexcusable." He apologized to Bates and his family.

