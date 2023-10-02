Shaquille O'Neal shares controversial starting 5 of Drake's best namedrops ft. Michael Jordan

Shaquille O’Neal usually stirs a debate on social media by often posting people’s top five players of all time with his name included. This time, O’Neal shared a post in which the NBA's top five was based on players Drake had name-dropped in his songs, taking the debate to newer heights.

The list included O’Neal, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. A few other ballers who had been name-dropped in Drake's songs were left out, including Devin Booker. Booker was mentioned in Drake’s “Sicko Mode” when the artist rapped, “Wet like I’m Book.” Kobe Bryant was another name that had been left out.

Shaquille O'Neal posted this NBA all-time top five on his IG story.

The mentioned includes an unstoppable starting five, even though it may not be the best five of all time. Some could argue that older legends like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar should rightfully be included in the list.

When Drake namedropped Shaquille O’Neal and other NBA stars

Shaquille O’Neal is not the only one on Drake's list. The rapper and singer has named-dropped plenty of NBA stars in his songs. He name-dropped O'Neal in the song “Used To,” which also featured artist Lil Wayne.

Curry is one of the most called-out names in Drake’s songs. The artist has given a shoutout to Curry and his Warriors at least seven times.

In his song “0 to 100,” the rapper compared himself to the greatest shooter of all time. He rapped "I been Steph Curry with the shot, Been cookin’ with the sauce, Chef Curry with the pot, boy.”

Curry was also mentioned in Drake's song “Still Here,” which dropped in 2016 when the player was at the height of his success at the NBA. The song has a Curry-inspired line that goes, "Hittin’ like that 30 on my jersey, man, I’m gifted.”

Curry’s former teammate Durant also has ties to Drake. He featured in a music video for Drake’s song “Laugh Now, Cry Later.” The two were filmed at Nike’s headquarters with Durant cooking Drake 1-on-1.

On his album Views, Drake name-checked Durant. On “Weston Road Flows,” Drake says, “A lot of people just hit me up when my name is mentioned. Shout out to K.D., we relate, we get the same attention.”

The G.O.A.T. debate lives on but Drake is a fan of both Jordan and James. He mentioned Jordan in his song “Barry Bonds Freestyle." He also gave a shoutout to James in “Nonstop,” a much bigger hit, which perhaps indicates the King is always in the midst of heated debate.