Shaquille O'Neal shares an inspiring story of Stephen Jackson's teammate who gave him $20,000, bought him clothes, and took him to church

Shaquille O'Neal has become someone who is known to be a very giving individual. With random acts of kindness becoming a common trend, O'Neal recently shared a similar situation involving Stephen Jackson and Steve Smith.

Tales of O'Neal picking up people's tabs and paying for other people's purchases have been rather noteworthy in terms of acts of kindness. Shaq has also gone as far as to say that he wishes to become someone who can bring happiness to others.

While considering how committed he has been in the past, O'Neal couldn't help but share a similar situation on his IG story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shaq shared a post by user: funkyfriday which featured former NBA Stephen Jackson recalling his experience with Steve Smith in San Antonio. While rehashing the story from his early days with the Spurs, he said:

"I learned the game from Steve Smith in San Antonio. Day I get there, $20,000 cash, about $10,000 on me shopping - took me shopping and bought me an Escalade. Brand new Escalade."

"The main reason he bought me clothes was because I was from Texas and my clothes were too starched. And he told me that everybody was going to laugh at me on the East coast. So he didn't want me walking around like that. Put me in some Timbs and some baggy jeans, but everything else was out love. He took care of me."

"I went to church with him. When his family was eating dinner, he invited me, had a seat at the table. Around his sons he's raising - I've seen how he raised his family, how he treated his wife, the whole nine and how he approached basketball. How he worked out and prepared. I learned how to be a professional from him."

It goes without saying that Jackson had a lot of respect for Smith for his character and way of life. When keeping this in mind, it is fairly evident that Shaq had a lot of respect for the story as well.

Read: "It's just something that I'd seen my mother and my father do growing up" - Shaquille O'Neal explains his passion for charity and making people happy

Shaquille O'Neal's acts of service

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has pulled some hilarious random acts of kindness when it comes to strangers. When considering his extreme spending habits, Shaq doesn't seem to mind doing so for random people he comes across.

Stories of Shaq paying off the tab for entire restaurants aren't new. Back on Christmas Eve in 2022, O'Neal picked up the tab for everyone in The Schmooze Room of Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen in Houston.

On another occasion, Shaq even bought an engagement ring for a young man while shopping for jewelry. Needless to say, both parties were quite satisfied with the purchase.

Read: "I just want to make people happy" - Shaquille O'Neal buys washing machine and 70-inch TV for young couple in Dallas

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)