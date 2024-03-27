Shaquille O'Neal shoots down rumors about flirting with Ice Spice during Super Bowl

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has had a few interactions with celebrities in recent memory. One of the most memorable interactions was with female rapper Ice Spice. The two met while watching Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

O'Neal had said in the past that he wanted to meet pop star Taylor Swift, and he finally got to do just that at the Super Bowl. Swift attended the game to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, her boyfriend. The genius behind "Lover" wasn't alone, though, as she arrived with the female rapper.

O'Neal took his chance to meet two of the biggest female acts, and photos of them together were taken. The former LA Lakers star posted a photo of himself with Swift and Ice Spice on his Instagram account, where he had a "flirty" caption.

However, more than a month later, O'Neal said things that he wasn't trying to flirt with the female rapper. In the latest episode of the "Big Pod with Shaq," the former MVP talked about why he shared the flirty caption about Ice Spice.

"The reason why I put out the post with Ice Spice, not 'cause I was trying to flirt, but I didn't really blow her off, but I just wanted to show her some respect too," O'Neal said.

"That's why I put the post up, because I was in there and it was all about, 'Oh, Shaq met Taylor' and (Ice Spice) was in the picture."

O'Neal talked about his caption about Ice Spice at the 42:23 mark.

Shaquille O'Neal flirted with another female rapper in the past

There have been plenty of stars who have been guests on the award-winning TNT show "Inside the NBA." Celebrities have taken time off their busy schedules to either have fun with the cast or promote their brands.

One of the stars who was a guest on the show was Nicki Minaj. In 2014, the female rapper and the cast had fun as they made her segment related to hip-hop. Minaj did a freestyle for Shaquille O'Neal, Grant Hill, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson.

All of the cast members did their freestyle, including O'Neal, who is also a rapper and a DJ:

"Why these ballers trying to be like me, if this is hip-hop, I'm B.I.G., Matter of fact, it is hip-hop, I am B.I.G., Nicki Minaj, will you marry me?"

Minaj played it well and playfully said, "No," which messed up O'Neal's flow.

