Shaquille O'Neal suggests LA Lakers get rid of $14 million guard for LeBron James to win another NBA championship

The LA Lakers like to believe that they are still competing for a championship at this point. However, with the recent struggles they are facing, it looks impossible for them to win a title. Former franchise star big man Shaquille O'Neal believes trading a few pieces can make things click for the team.

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference as of writing. They are coming off a win against the Milwaukee Bucks, which proves they remain competitive despite being at risk of missing the postseason.

Looking at the Lakers, there are only a few roster moves one can do to make a significant change. According to O'Neal, trading away fan-favorite Austin Reaves could solve a few things for the organization. The 15-time All-Star believes the team can acquire a much better player than Reaves in the trade market.

"LeBron is trying to add some more to his legacy, so I'mma help him out," Shaq said. "Gotta get rid of Reaves. Give me another guy that can do that, but a guy that's a little more consistent.

"I'mma use Reaves because [he] is talented. I'mma get me one more veteran, and I got to get three or four shooters."

Reaves is signed to the Lakers for four years, with a potential to earn $14 million (Spotrac) in his last year if he opts into his player option. Trading him at this point might be a good move for the team if they are still looking to contend for a title. Reaves is constantly improving and has immense value at this point.

Former NBA player Jamal Crawford agreed with what Shaq said about trading Reaves. However, he suggested also trading All-Star big man Anthony Davis, to which O'Neal directly disagreed.

The LA Lakers will only trade Reaves for an All-Star

There were questions as to how much the LA Lakers value Reaves this season. He's slowly developing into a reliable starter, which is why he's an integral part of their bid to contend for the title. During the previous trade deadline, the Lakers reportedly saw the shooting guard as someone to trade for an All-Star.

The Lakers didn't trade Reaves this season, however, they'd entertain offers that include an All-Star, as per Ron Bohning.

With those conditions, teams might not try to talk with the Lakers and exercise a trade centered around Reaves.

