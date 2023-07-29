Shaquille O'Neal shows up at Bonn as "DJ Diesel" and gets a Jersey whilst performing at #6 club in the world

Shaquille O'Neal has long been involved in music. From a young age, O'Neal has been passionate about rapping, making beats, and learning the art of DJing. Now, with his legendary NBA career behind him, he has put a major focus on his music under the 'DJ Diesel' moniker.

In recent months, O'Neal has performed at festivals for an army of fans, and even released a new single for his upcoming EDM (electronic dance music) album. On the heels of the release of his latest song, Shaquille O'Neal AKA DJ Diesel, performed at Bootshaus in Germany.

According to Bootshaus' Twitter account, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. At some point during the evening, O'Neal was gifted a Telekom Baskets Bonn jersey, which he was pictured holding alongside the team's center, and manager.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The team, which plays in Basketball Bundesliga, the highest level of pro basketball in Germany, is fresh off their first championship win in club history. While the Hall of Famer won't be suiting up for the club, the team gifting O'Neal his own jersey marked a big moment for them.

Shaquille O'Neal's performance drew in a massive audience from the looks of things, with one fan in the front row holding up Shaquille O'Neal's LA Lakers jersey. Check out some of the photos, courtesy of Telekom Baskets Bonn, below:

Telekom Baskets Bonn @TelekomBaskets



Ok nein, Shaquille O’Neal wird nächste Saison nicht für uns auf dem Feld stehen. Baskets-Center Benedikt Turudic und Sportmanager Daniel Seffern haben @djdiesel bei seinem Auftritt im @bootshaus_club trotzdem mal ein Baskets-Trikot vorbeigebracht SHAQ AS A NEW BIG MAN FOR BONN?!Ok nein, Shaquille O’Neal wird nächste Saison nicht für uns auf dem Feld stehen. Baskets-Center Benedikt Turudic und Sportmanager Daniel Seffern haben @djdiesel bei seinem Auftritt im @bootshaus_club trotzdem mal ein Baskets-Trikot vorbeigebracht pic.twitter.com/e3VPjpg4ut " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/e3VPjpg4ut" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/e3VPjpg4ut

Shaquille O'Neal AKA DJ Diesel discusses latest release

Earlier this summer, Shaquille O'Neal finally released his highly anticipated 'Bang Your Head' song featuring well-known artist Hairitage. The song had been previously teased over a year ago when the two artists appeared onstage together during a live performance.

The single marked O'Neal's first release with the Monstercat music label ahead of his album release. While there's been no word yet on the album's title or when it will drop, the famed superstar has been meticulously planning his moves in the music industry.

Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies

As explained to EDM.com earlier this summer, O'Neal said:

"I am so excited to be working with them (Monstercat) and to be releasing multiple singles leading into the album starting with this one.

"Hairitage and I have been working on 'Bang Your Head' for over a year now. Aaron would come out to my shows just so we could work on it in the green room or in the car and make this a banger. This record goes HARD and makes you want to bang your head... so do it."

(Suggested Reading: Shaquille O'Neal drops music video for 2020 rap song)

From the sounds of things, while O'Neal may not have a world tour planned yet for his album launch, fans can expect to see him onstage as new music continues to drop.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)