"Uh oh": Shaquille O'Neal sympathizes with car owner after cheap transportation ruthlessly destroys his supposed $170,000 car

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is very active on social media and makes headlines with his stories and posts. In one of them, he commented on a user's video that showed an expensive car that needed to be carried away by transportation.

"I will never understand customers who spent $170.000 on a car and then use the cheapest transportation to save $200," the caption on the video read.

O'Neal looked to sympathize with the customer, reposting the video and writing:

"Uh Oh."

This is not the first time that the four-time NBA champion with the LA Lakers and Miami Heat has commented on cars, as his passion for cars is well known.

On Friday, O'Neal took to Instagram and revealed his new addition to his car collection, a Dodge Charger. This is a super fast car, with a horsepower of 717 as a result of its V-8 engine and is estimated to be worth $85,250.

More about Shaquille O'Neal's illustrious car collection

The Diesel has a wide collection of cars, featuring vehicles of all kinds, including road and trail. His collection includes a couple of Rolls Royce, a Ford T-650, a Ferrari, a couple of Mercedes, a couple of Cadillac, three Dodge, a Lamborghini, a couple of Range Rovers, and more.

The estimated worth of each car varies between $80,000 and $475,000.

Not only has Shaquille O'Neal a wide collection of superfast cars, but he is also very proud of them and says some of his cars can beat other super fast cars:

"I got a Dodge Demon. That son goes so fast. I done embarrassed Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Teslas," Shaquille O'Neal said in 2021, via Fadeaway World.

As a millionaire and businessman, O'Neal owns multiple mansions in the United States, with three of them in Atlanta, Georgia.

He also owns mansions in Texas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami, Florida. With career earnings of more than $300 million, it doesn't come as a surprise that he owns so many cars and this much property.

Aside from his passion for cars and property, O'Neal continues to thrive as a successful businessman. Earlier this week, he joined Allen Iverson in an executive role with Reebok, as they became President (O'Neal) and Vice President (Iverson) of basketball.