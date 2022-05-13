“Whoever says he doesn’t deserve this money, shut your face, shut your damn face” - Shaquille O'Neal says he’s happy for Tom Brady after his record-breaking deal with FOX to become an analyst post-retirement

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the top NBA analysts as part of the TNT crew. He believes that Tom Brady deserves the deal that the legendary quarterback received to join Fox as an analyst.

While Shaq has been working with the "Inside the NBA crew" for TNT, the market for sports analysts has gone up tremendously, with several high-profile signings over the past few months.

The biggest of the high-profile signings came recently with legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest American Football players, Tom Brady, signing a 10-year $375 million deal with Fox.

PFF



Tom Brady's contract with FOX as the lead NFL Analyst is a 10-year $375M deal

Brady's new contract is a massive move for the NFL and Fox. He will become the highest-paid former player in an analyst position when he joins the network after retiring.

While many have been critical of Tom Brady and his new deal, Shaquille O'Neal came to the legendary athlete's defense during a segment on "The Big Podcast with Shaq." He claimed he was happy Brady landed the big contract, stating:

"He's not paving the way. Let me tell you something, everybody can't and ain't gonna get this money. 7 super bowls, clean-cut, good looking, speaks well, he deserves all the money. Whoever says he doesn't deserve this money, shut your face, shut your damn face. I'm happy for him."

Almost no athlete in the history of professional sports has a resume like Brady. Shaquille O'Neal is right about Brady not necessarily paving the way for massive contracts for every analyst.

As for the money, Shaq is one of quite a few former players and analysts who feel the money is deserved, given the legendary quarterback's resume and appearance.

Taylor Lewan



He's the Goat of all Goats, he deserves every dollar.

With Shaquille O'Neal recently signing an extension with Turner Sports, the group that owns TNT and TBS, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the broadcasting world.

Despite not being paid the money Tom Brady was by FOX, Shaquille O'Neal has done well with Turner Sports

As one of the top stars at Turner Sports, Shaq has done well for himself.

While sports broadcasting is likely to be forever changed by the massive contract that Tom Brady received from FOX, several athletes have done well for themselves, working at significant networks over the years.

The "Inside the NBA" crew comprises three former NBA players that have found success in broadcasting. Shaquille O'Neal received a massive extension just a few years ago.

Given the praise that the crew on TNT has received over the years, it makes sense to compensate their analysts for their work.

Sharrie Williams
The NBA on TNT w/ Chuck, Kenny, Ernie and Shaq is so, so good. They are the faces of the show but the team behind the scenes is so creative and quick-witted. The producers and visionaries in the booth amplify the magic of the show. They make it look easy- trust me it isn't.

With Tom Brady set to become the lead analyst for FOX, he will attempt to recreate and exceed the success of people like Shaq and other former players.

