  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • "She didn't consider herself as a basketball h*e": Gilbert Arenas launches passionate defense of Ayesha Curry over marriage confession

"She didn't consider herself as a basketball h*e": Gilbert Arenas launches passionate defense of Ayesha Curry over marriage confession

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Oct 07, 2025 21:38 GMT
Gilbert Arenas defended Ayesha Curry over viral marriage confession [Picture Credit: Getty]
Gilbert Arenas defended Ayesha Curry over viral marriage confession [Picture Credit: Getty]

After Mariah Rose, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas came to the defense of Ayesha Curry after her viral interview. Last week, Ayesha appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast and opened up about her life.

Ad

She said that before marriage, she saw herself as a career-oriented woman and not as a mother or a wife. However, after having children, she often reflects on her career she had envisioned for herself. Curry also added that because she found it difficult to deal with it, she also started going to therapy.

However, the mother of four, who also leads an entrepreneurial life, received a massive backlash for her comments. Some even suggested that she should get a divorce from Steph Curry if she was dissatisfied.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, in his Instagram video on Tuesday, Gilbert Arenas not only defended her intentions behind her statements, but also her character.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I might be the only person that might be on his wife's side because I understand what she is actually saying and the fact that so many people are hating this woman," Arenas said. "You'll are lost. I'm sorry. Y'll are not understanding what she is really saying."
Ad

Alluding to her comments about not seeing herself as a married woman with kids, the former Warriors player also defended Ayesha Curry's intentions behind marrying the 4x NBA champion.

"She is saying she didn't herself with kids. She didn't see herself married. She's seen herself as a career woman. She wasn't considering herself as a f****** groupie. She didn't have preconceived [idea that] this is gonna be Steph Curry, and I just wanna marry him to sit under him...her intentions with him was purely about him."
Ad
"She didn't consider herself a basketball h*e or wife, meaning her intentions with him was purely about him."
Ad

Arenas also took brutal shots at women who wanted to be an "NBA wife." He said that they married NBA players because they 'intentionally wanted to be h*es,' and 'wanted their money.' For Arenas, Ayesha Curry didn't want to be one of them and imagined herself to be "successful" like her husband.

Steph Curry fires back at Killer Mike after comments about wife Ayesha Curry

Steph Curry sent a stern warning to rapper Killer Mike after the rapper's comments about the Warriors star's wife. Last month, the American rapper commented on a video of a content creator who goes by BooWoodz on social media. In the viral video, BooWoodz alleged that Ayesha Curry wanted male attention and was causing embarrassment for the Warriors star.

Ad
"My n***a said she wanna go be Glo!!!" Killer Mike commented on the video. "Man Steph doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God Bless him."

However, the Warriors star immediately fired back at the rapper for crossing the line.

"Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here," Curry wrote.
Ad

Killer Mike later publicly apologized to both Steph and Ayesha Curry on Shanon Sharpe's podcast.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications