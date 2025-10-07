"She didn't consider herself as a basketball h*e": Gilbert Arenas launches passionate defense of Ayesha Curry over marriage confession

After Mariah Rose, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas came to the defense of Ayesha Curry after her viral interview. Last week, Ayesha appeared on the &quot;Call Her Daddy&quot; podcast and opened up about her life. She said that before marriage, she saw herself as a career-oriented woman and not as a mother or a wife. However, after having children, she often reflects on her career she had envisioned for herself. Curry also added that because she found it difficult to deal with it, she also started going to therapy. However, the mother of four, who also leads an entrepreneurial life, received a massive backlash for her comments. Some even suggested that she should get a divorce from Steph Curry if she was dissatisfied. However, in his Instagram video on Tuesday, Gilbert Arenas not only defended her intentions behind her statements, but also her character.&quot;I might be the only person that might be on his wife's side because I understand what she is actually saying and the fact that so many people are hating this woman,&quot; Arenas said. &quot;You'll are lost. I'm sorry. Y'll are not understanding what she is really saying.&quot;Alluding to her comments about not seeing herself as a married woman with kids, the former Warriors player also defended Ayesha Curry's intentions behind marrying the 4x NBA champion. &quot;She is saying she didn't herself with kids. She didn't see herself married. She's seen herself as a career woman. She wasn't considering herself as a f****** groupie. She didn't have preconceived [idea that] this is gonna be Steph Curry, and I just wanna marry him to sit under him...her intentions with him was purely about him.&quot;&quot;She didn't consider herself a basketball h*e or wife, meaning her intentions with him was purely about him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostArenas also took brutal shots at women who wanted to be an &quot;NBA wife.&quot; He said that they married NBA players because they 'intentionally wanted to be h*es,' and 'wanted their money.' For Arenas, Ayesha Curry didn't want to be one of them and imagined herself to be &quot;successful&quot; like her husband. Steph Curry fires back at Killer Mike after comments about wife Ayesha CurrySteph Curry sent a stern warning to rapper Killer Mike after the rapper's comments about the Warriors star's wife. Last month, the American rapper commented on a video of a content creator who goes by BooWoodz on social media. In the viral video, BooWoodz alleged that Ayesha Curry wanted male attention and was causing embarrassment for the Warriors star. &quot;My n***a said she wanna go be Glo!!!&quot; Killer Mike commented on the video. &quot;Man Steph doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God Bless him.&quot;However, the Warriors star immediately fired back at the rapper for crossing the line. &quot;Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here,&quot; Curry wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKiller Mike later publicly apologized to both Steph and Ayesha Curry on Shanon Sharpe's podcast.