“She’s a Hall of Fame menace to Society” – NBA fans roast Moriah Mills after she got inked in face with Zion Williamson’s name

Zion Williamson apparently has had an incredible effect on adult film star Moriah Mills as their situation has reached a whole new level. Since getting her Twitter account banned, Mills has desperately tried different ways to get Williamson's attention, from commenting on Stephen A. Smith's live stream to having the NBA star's name inked on her face.

Mills posted a new video on her Instagram account showing how she got Zion's name tattooed on her left cheek. It has reached a point of desperation, and fans aren't entertained with whatever she's doing anymore.

Watch the video below to see Williamson's name inked on Moriah's face.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

FADE @FadeAwayMedia Moriah Mills got Zion name tatted on her face



LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Moriah Mills got Zion name tatted on her face LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/pBpr8XR60U

Fans shared their opinions on the matter. Most are trying to convince the erotic star to stop her act and just leave the two-time All-Star alone. Here are some of the best reactions to Mills' new tattoo.

Mauryyy @Mauryyy20 @FadeAwayMedia Bro she’s a Hall of Fame menace to Society @FadeAwayMedia Bro she’s a Hall of Fame menace to Society

goforitradio @goforitradiocom @FadeAwayMedia Wow, if she really got that on her face, Zion better run for the hills; this is scary!! @FadeAwayMedia Wow, if she really got that on her face, Zion better run for the hills; this is scary!!

Jah✪ @Wrestlingfan040 @FadeAwayMedia Zion after she sends a pic of the tat @FadeAwayMedia Zion after she sends a pic of the tat https://t.co/mVeYT87Ic6

CMP💫 @chrisonfye3 @FadeAwayMedia bro need to file a restraining order onb @FadeAwayMedia bro need to file a restraining order onb

ZahoNBA @ZahoNBA @FadeAwayMedia Zion should never be alone with this girl or soon he will be in " That Chapter " lol @FadeAwayMedia Zion should never be alone with this girl or soon he will be in " That Chapter " lol

Barbarossa @king_leonidas29 @FadeAwayMedia Lmao he better thank God he didn’t get her pregnant @FadeAwayMedia Lmao he better thank God he didn’t get her pregnant https://t.co/jaluQCb3c8

No one is sure when the situation between the two will end. However, fans seem to have grown tired of the attention their case has been getting. With Mills banned from Twitter, she could try to reach Zion by other means.

You might also be interested in reading this: “I have physical proof”- Moriah Mills claims Zion Williamson has defaulted to extortion as she threatens legal action

Zion Williamson could start the 2023-24 NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson

It looks like Zion Williamson won't be leaving New Orleans any time soon. Despite rumors before Thursday's NBA draft about the star potentially getting traded, he wasn't involved in any transactions. The forward could begin the season as a member of the Pelicans, even after they've reportedly considered shipping him out.

However, the bigger problem for the Pels is the availability of Zion for the upcoming season. He hasn't given the team any good reason as to why they should keep him. Williamson has struggled to stay healthy for the majority of his young career.

Last week, it was reported that the Pelicans offered to trade Williamson for a chance to acquire the second pick. However, the Charlotte Hornets, who used their pick to draft Brandon Miller, refused to accept their offer. It was later revealed that the Hornets aren't interested in Zion and would only engage in trading their pick if Brandon Ingram was involved.

Dime @DimeUPROXX Report: The Hornets would want Brandon Ingram, not Zion Williamson, in a trade with the Pelicans for the No. 2 pick uproxx.com/dimemag/hornet… Report: The Hornets would want Brandon Ingram, not Zion Williamson, in a trade with the Pelicans for the No. 2 pick uproxx.com/dimemag/hornet…

With the way things are, it looks like Williamson will remain in New Orleans for next season. He'll get a chance to prove he's still worthy of being the star player for the Pelicans and show he's still a force in the league.

Also read: "Your a addicted s** freak"- Moriah Mills goes off on Zion Williamson again after his step-father comes out in support of Pelicans star

Poll : 0 votes