“She’s a Hall of Fame menace to Society” – NBA fans roast Moriah Mills after she got inked in face with Zion Williamson’s name

Zion Williamson apparently has had an incredible effect on adult film star Moriah Mills as their situation has reached a whole new level. Since getting her Twitter account banned, Mills has desperately tried different ways to get Williamson's attention, from commenting on Stephen A. Smith's live stream to having the NBA star's name inked on her face.
Mills posted a new video on her Instagram account showing how she got Zion's name tattooed on her left cheek. It has reached a point of desperation, and fans aren't entertained with whatever she's doing anymore.
Watch the video below to see Williamson's name inked on Moriah's face.
Fans shared their opinions on the matter. Most are trying to convince the erotic star to stop her act and just leave the two-time All-Star alone. Here are some of the best reactions to Mills' new tattoo.
No one is sure when the situation between the two will end. However, fans seem to have grown tired of the attention their case has been getting. With Mills banned from Twitter, she could try to reach Zion by other means.
Zion Williamson could start the 2023-24 NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans
It looks like Zion Williamson won't be leaving New Orleans any time soon. Despite rumors before Thursday's NBA draft about the star potentially getting traded, he wasn't involved in any transactions. The forward could begin the season as a member of the Pelicans, even after they've reportedly considered shipping him out.
However, the bigger problem for the Pels is the availability of Zion for the upcoming season. He hasn't given the team any good reason as to why they should keep him. Williamson has struggled to stay healthy for the majority of his young career.
Last week, it was reported that the Pelicans offered to trade Williamson for a chance to acquire the second pick. However, the Charlotte Hornets, who used their pick to draft Brandon Miller, refused to accept their offer. It was later revealed that the Hornets aren't interested in Zion and would only engage in trading their pick if Brandon Ingram was involved.
With the way things are, it looks like Williamson will remain in New Orleans for next season. He'll get a chance to prove he's still worthy of being the star player for the Pelicans and show he's still a force in the league.
