"She wanted to be the one": Ma$e debunks rumors that he made Kisha Chavis give Cam’ron a massage on live TV

American rap artist Ma$e recently found himself looped in the Joe Smith-Kisha Chavis issue for purportedly asking the former adult film star to give fellow rapper Cam’ron a massage on live TV.

In a recent episode of “It Is What It Is” podcast, Ma$e surprised Cam’ron with a massage session on air, taking on his fellow Harlem product’s challenge that he does not do anything for him.

They sought the massage business of Kisha Chavis – The Body Rub Babes – for the bit. To their surprise, while they were expecting one of the “massage babes” to come over, it was Chavis herself who showed up and provided the service.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an interview session on “The Stephen A. Show,” Ma$e debunked the talk that he made Kisha Chavis do the massage, saying that it was all her decision. The recording artist said:

“Well actually Stephen A, we thought we was flying in the body rub babe but she (Chavis) came out of nowhere and said she wanted to be the one to give Cam the massage.

"So that was crazy, and, then, we was talking about it, and she was having a conversation. I asked her was she ride or die …”

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 25:00:

Kisha Chavis and her husband, former NBA player Joe Smith, hit the headlines recently after he learned that his wife has had an OnlyFans page. Smith confronted her about it, but while arguing over the same, Chavis filmed themselves, the video of which has since made the rounds on social media.

Smith was furious about the whole thing, as he felt that it was a total disrespect to him. He highlighted that what took place between them should have stayed private, and the issue should have been settled between themselves. He left their family home after the incident.

Kisha Chavis wants Joe Smith to join her on OnlyFans

Kisha Davis is looking to move past her recent issue with Joe Smith, asking the former No. 1 NBA rookie pick to work with her on OnlyFans to improve their finances.

In a recent appearance on Kevin Wesley’s YouTube channel The Truth FACTory, Kisha Chavis said that instead of raising so much howl on the issue, Smith should consider joining her on OnlyFans.

The former adult film star said:

“He should come home, and we could talk about our finances again, because they look a little better. And, maybe, you know, if he decides to work with me on OnlyFans or something, we could really make a lot of money.”

Watch the interview below, beginning at the 33-minute mark:

Joe Smith played 16 years in the NBA and earned over $61 million. He, however, has fallen on tougher times, no thanks to a lavish lifestyle, extravagant spending habits, poor investment properties and a costly divorce.

Smith married Chavis in 2018. To try to augment their earnings, the latter started an OnlyFans page unbeknown to Smith, who did not like the fact that he was among the last to know about it.