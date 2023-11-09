"Wouldn't put my business out": Joe Smith silences claims that the entire OnlyFans drama is a stunt to raise money

Former NBA player Joe Smith has shot down claims that the OnlyFans drama he is currently embroiled in with his wife, Kisha Chavis, is designed for them to raise money. He said it was far from the truth and that he was hurting from the entire episode.

Speaking to sports journalist DJ Vlad on YouTube, the 1995 top rookie pick reiterated that he is an extremely private person and that his issue with his wife is something he does not want other people to feast on, more so to make money out of.

The now-48-year-old University of Maryland standout said:

“That's not what happened and that's not what's going on right now. I mean it's a real issue and um the video hurt. But then also the fact that I had to find out about the OnlyFans page you know, that's another thing on top of it.”

“I wouldn't put my my business out in the streets. I wouldn't put nothing like this out in the streets unless it was, you know, real official, and I didn't do this one. So it's hurting, it's hurtful."

Check out what he had to say below, beginning at 6:32:

The Joe Smith-Kisha Chavis drama stemmed from the NBA player recently finding out that his wife had an OnlyFans page before he confronted her about it. While arguing over it, Chavis decided to film themselves, the video of which has since made the rounds on social media.

Smith was furious about the whole filming of the argument as he felt it was a total disrespect to him. He highlighted that what took place between them should have been kept private and the issue should have been settled among themselves. He left their family home after the incident.

Who is Joe Smith?

Joe Smith is a former power forward out of the University of Maryland. He was selected first overall in the 1995 NBA rookie draft by the Golden State Warriors and played in the league for 16 years.

Former top overall rookie pick Joe Smith played 16 years in the NBA.

He spent two and a half years in the Bay Area before having stops in Philadelphia, Minnesota, Detroit, Milwaukee, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, New Jersey, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

For his entire career, Joe Smith averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and one assist per game in 1,030 regular season games. His best scoring year came in his second season with Golden State (1996-1997) ,where put up 18.7 points to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

In the playoffs, he had his best outing with the Bucks in 2004, where he averaged a double-double of 13.2 points and 10 rebounds in five games of their opening round showdown against eventual NBA champions Detroit Pistons.

He remains close to the game up to this date, serving as a private coach and works in the Atlanta area. His service is called CoachUp.