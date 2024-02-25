"She wants a payday": NBA fans side with Christian Wood after woman accuses him of threatening to beat her

Christian Wood is currently out for at least two weeks due to a knee injury, but continues to make headlines off the court. Wood was accused by a woman of threatening her with a shovel. However, NBA fans sided with the LA Lakers player because of the woman's history.

According to multiple reports, the woman who accused Wood of threatening her was named Tamera "Tee" Kissen. She is a friend of Wood's baby mama Yasmin Lopez, who was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Lakers big man's car after jumping his house's fence.

Lopez left the care of her child to Kissen possibly before she vandalized and was arrested for vandalism. Wood, along with his siblings, went to Kissen's house to get his son. However, the "Baddies East" star claimed that he didn't know Wood and accused him of threatening her.

Despite the claims made by Tee Kissen, NBA fans sided with Christian Wood and offered him support. Some fans also pointed out that Kissen might just want to get some money from Wood.

One fan wrote:

"She wants a payday."

This fan cannot believe why Kissen overreacted to the situation given that Wood was the father of the baby she was taking care of:

"All the lady had to do was contact Christian Wood, baby mama just confirm that it was in fact his son she blew us out of proportion for no reason."

Another fan questioned Kissen's motives:

"She's your friend but you had no idea who her baby's father was?"

Here are other reactions to Wood's personal life drama:

LeBron James was accused of infidelity in 2023 by woman claiming Christian Wood tried to beat her with shovel

Wood is teammates with LeBron James.

Tamera "Tee" Kissen might now allegedly know who Christian Wood was, but she sure does know LeBron James. Kissen infamously accused "The King" of infidelity last year on social media. She was quite confident about her claims before NBA fans went on to defend the LA Lakers superstar.

Kissen claimed that she personally knew women who had been with James. The four-time NBA champion has not been in any malicious scandal over the course of his career, barring any claims from social media influencers possibly looking for clout.

James has been with his wife Savannah since they were in high school. He gushsys gush about her on his Instagram account. The couple have three children together – Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

