WATCH: Video shows Christian Wood’s baby mama Yasmine Lopez smash up Lakers’ star car before police arrest

LA Lakers’ Christian Wood, who is already out for a week due to a knee injury, has found himself in the news pertaining to a family dispute. In a recent exclusive video by the official Instagram account of “The Neighborhood Talk,” Yasmine Lopez was seen vandalizing his car parked on his property.

In the video, Lopez was seen jumping over Christian Wood’s fencing around the house. She also vandalized his car, putting multiple scratches on the hood of the Mercedes-Benz. According to the reports, Lopez was later arrested by the police.

Here is the video posted on Instagram:

Wood’s sister, who was apparently at the house with her brother when Lopez jumped over the fence and vandalized the car, also shared her side of the story. In a post on social media, she said that she was with her brother the entire night. She revealed that Lopez had jumped over the fence of her brother’s house with three other friends and vandalized the car.

According to her account, the neighbors later called the police, which led to Lopez’s arrest. She also gave clarity over Baddies East star Tee Kissen alleging that Christian Wood threatened her with a shovel. According to Wood’s sister, the Lakers player was only trying to move the shovel from the door at Tee’s house.

Apparently, after Lopez was arrested, Wood and his sister went to Tee’s house to get the baby. Wood’s sister also said that they didn’t make any calls because they didn’t want CPS to get involved in the domestic dispute. She asked people on social media to refrain from character-assassinating her brother, who just wanted to ‘locate” his son.

Tee Kissen alleges Christian Wood threatened to beat her with shovel

Christian Wood and Yasmine Lopez's saga is taking turns with every hour. After Lopez was arrested and sent to jail, Wood went looking for his son. Wood’s sister had said in her social media post that one of Lopez’s friends had given them the address of Tee Kissen, who was babysitting Wood’s son.

Afterward, in a video that Tee Kissen recorded, Wood was seen standing in front of her door with a shovel in his hand. Tee pointed to the shovel in Wood’s hands and remarked,

“You want to beat me with a shovel?”

Tee also put a post on her social media saying that Lopez, who is her friend, wanted her to babysit her and that she wanted to go for dinner. However, Wood showed up at the house asking for his son. Baddies East star said that she had never met Wood, so she did not want to give the child to Wood.

She also added that Wood called the police and even when police showed Christian Wood that his son was safe, the Laker player did not leave. According to Tee, Wood showed up at the door with a shovel and threatened to beat her with it.

"Ima see you around I know who you are."

"Shoulda stayed out of it."

The text messages that were shared between Wood and Tee were Wood's message to Tee.