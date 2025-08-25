"Shouldn't you be in the lab working on your FTs?" - Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James' golf 'obsession' after Lakers icon congratulates Tommy Fleetwood

LeBron James has been obsessed with golf this offseason, which caused concern for some of his fans since it meant that he's closer to retirement. Skip Bayless took the word &quot;obsessed&quot; to another level when he mocked James for focusing on golf rather than working on his free throws.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bayless questioned why James has been enjoying golf rather than improving his game. It's unclear if the former ESPN and Fox Sports analyst was joking, but because it's &quot;The King,&quot; he's more likely to be serious. &quot;LEBRON: Shouldn't you be in the lab working on your free throws instead of wasting your time watching your new obsession - golf???&quot; Bayless tweeted. Skip Bayless @RealSkipBaylessLINKLEBRON: Shouldn't you be in the lab working on your free throws instead of wasting your time watching your new obsession - golf???LeBron James wasn't on the green this weekend, but he enjoyed watching it from his television screen. James was tweeting about the 2025 Tour Championship, with Tommy Fleetwood getting his first PGA Tour win. The LA Lakers superstar even congratulated Fleetwood on social media. &quot;Congrats and (salute emoji) @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆,&quot; James tweeted. Amid uncertainty and rumors about his Lakers future this offseason, James has been staying in shape and working in the gym. However, he also found a new hobby in golf, with Steph Curry even welcoming him to the club. His swing needs work, but he'll likely improve as he continues to play the sport.It has caused concern for some of his fans online because the end is near. It might not be after this season, but it's closer than it's ever been. At the age of 40, it's understandable if he wants to enjoy things outside of basketball. Pro Golfer invites LeBron James to participate in tournamentPro Golfer invites LeBron James to participate in tournament. (Photo: IMAGN)LeBron James might need to work on his swing and overall golf game pretty quickly after Michael Kim invited him to participate in the 2026 Genesis Invitational. It will be held from Feb. 19 to 22 at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, near James' home. Kim, who is currently ranked 61st in the world, did his homework and pointed to the Lakers not having any scheduled games. Michael S. Kim @Mike_kim714LINKHey LeBron, there’s a tournament called the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country club. You can play with Scottie, Fleetwood or whoever you’d like in the Wednesday Pro am! It’s a lot of fun. It’s during a home stint and you don’t have a game that day. Feel free to come out!It will be interesting to see if James gets officially invited to the tournament since Kim is not authorized to do so. Nevertheless, it's not going to be surprising if someone as high-profile as LeBron gets the invite now that he's into the sport.