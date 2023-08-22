Sixers owner still hopes James Harden will stay in Philadelphia: "I’m going to keep working to resolve it"

James Harden made headlines after calling Philadelphia 76ers general manager, Daryl Morey a 'liar' and will not play for any franchise with Morey at the helm.

That sent shockwaves around NBA circles. The Philadelphia 76ers management will look into resolving issues surrounding Harden and Morey with the hopes of contending again for another championship this season.

“I respect James. I want to, obviously, accommodate what he wants," said Sixers owner Josh Harris. "At the same time, I have to think about a championship-contending team, what we can get back. I’d love to convince him to stay.

According to The Athletic, James Harden told NBA investigators that Morey told him that he will be traded 'quickly' right after opting into his $35.6 million contract in the final year of his deal.

Months later, the trade request has not been granted, and Harden lashed out at an Adidas event in China calling Morey a liar. Harris acknowledges Harden's situation and is now working for a way to patch things up between the player and Morey.

"I understand that that’s not what he wants to do right now. I’m going to keep working to resolve it in a way that everyone can live with and is positive for everyone, whatever that resolution is.

"I respect him as a basketball player, and as a person. It’s back to, these are, you’re dealing with people, right? And you’ve got to be there. We’ll see where it comes out," said Harris.

WATCH: James Harden calls Daryl Morey a 'liar' during an Addidas event in China

James Harden gets support from longtime teammate PJ Tucker

Amidst the Harden-Morey fiasco, PJ Tucker was one of the first to react to his Sixers teammate's actions.

"I'm not acrobatic. I'm not flippin' on my bros," said Tucker in his Instagram story while posting a picture of holding Harden's MVP award.

James Harden spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last year, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and a league-leading 10.7 assists in 58 games.

