"Skinny Luka is real" - NBA fans lose it as viral video shows Luka Doncic's offseason transformation 

NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic's transformation for the start of the next season. In a video shared by NBA Central on X, the LA Lakers star looked leaner during a training video.The Lakers star wore a crimson red shoe with a pair of black shorts. He also casually made a full-court shot as he walked inside the court.A fan was hyped by Doncic's transformation.&quot;Here is the video that you’ve been waiting for. Skinny Luka is real!&quot;Chaez Pearson @ChaezPearsonLINK&quot;Here is the video that you’ve been waiting for. Skinny Luka is real!A fan was ready to put the Lakers star in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.&quot;Luka Dončić is winning defensive player of the year. Bookmark this tweet,&quot; the fan wrote.@Luka77_x @Parody accountLINKLuka Dončić is winning defensive player of the year. Bookmark this tweetWatching Doncic in shape, another hyped up fan was expecting a stellar season from the Lakers' star.&quot;Luka is going to set LA on fire again!&quot; the fan wroteDavid McConnor @presidentandpmLINKLuka is going to set LA on fire again!&quot;The league is shaking rn nobody wanna see skinny LUKA 😭.&quot;not like me @Legoat23_39LINKthe league is shaking rn nobody wanna see skinny LUKA 😭A fan predicted that Doncic would average a 35-point triple-double next season.&quot;35/10/10 season incoming 🤫.&quot;Militia @militiabbyLINK35/10/10 season incoming 🤫Meanwhile, there were fans who blamed the American food for Doncic's being in bad shape.&quot;Every pre season he is skinny and all that shit but whenever the season starts and back in the us he is fat af The problem is the American food he eats,&quot; the fan wrote.' @Diego_096__LINKEvery pre season he is skinny and all that shit but whenever the season starts and back in the us he is fat af The problem is the American food he eatsKyrie Irving says Luka Doncic dropped 24 points in three minutesLuka Doncic might lack what it takes to be a tough lockdown defender, but the Slovenian star makes it up on offense.Kyrie Irving, one of the greatest offensive stars in basketball, has always held Doncic in high regard. During a livestream on Thursday, the Mavs star revealed that he once saw Doncic drop 24 points in just three minutes.Irving's story about Luka Doncic was similar to what Michael Finley, assistant GM and vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Mavericks, once narrated.In March last year, Finley was a guest on 105.3 The FAN. He shared that Doncic dropped 26 points in a scrimmage because Grant Williams, who was then his teammate in Dallas, trash-talked him.&quot;[Grant Williams] decided he wanted to get under Luka's skin. He felt that Luka didn’t come that day ready to practice,&quot; Finley said.Finley said the Slovenian star went on a 26-6 run on his own against Grant Williams' team.&quot;So to make a long story short, they had a scrimmage going and he’s talking trash to Luka up and down the court. Finally, Luka says 'OK' and I tell you, Luka went on a 26-6 run by himself,&quot; Finley continued.&quot;You can ask anybody, I'm not exaggerating. It was like a 26-6 run by himself. He showed everything. The 3's, the post-up, the floaters, everything by himself.&quot;Luka Doncic will potentially sign with the Lakers before the start of the 2025-26 season. With their new superstar in his best shape, the fans will have something big to look forward to.