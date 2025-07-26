  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
"Skinny Luka is real" - NBA fans lose it as viral video shows Luka Doncic's offseason transformation 

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 26, 2025 05:05 GMT
"Skinny Luka is real" - NBA fans lose it as viral video shows Luka Doncic's offseason transformation

NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic's transformation for the start of the next season. In a video shared by NBA Central on X, the LA Lakers star looked leaner during a training video.

The Lakers star wore a crimson red shoe with a pair of black shorts. He also casually made a full-court shot as he walked inside the court.

A fan was hyped by Doncic's transformation.

"Here is the video that you’ve been waiting for. Skinny Luka is real!"
A fan was ready to put the Lakers star in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

"Luka Dončić is winning defensive player of the year. Bookmark this tweet," the fan wrote.
Watching Doncic in shape, another hyped up fan was expecting a stellar season from the Lakers' star.

"Luka is going to set LA on fire again!" the fan wrote
"The league is shaking rn nobody wanna see skinny LUKA 😭."
A fan predicted that Doncic would average a 35-point triple-double next season.

"35/10/10 season incoming 🤫."
Meanwhile, there were fans who blamed the American food for Doncic's being in bad shape.

"Every pre season he is skinny and all that shit but whenever the season starts and back in the us he is fat af The problem is the American food he eats," the fan wrote.
Kyrie Irving says Luka Doncic dropped 24 points in three minutes

Luka Doncic might lack what it takes to be a tough lockdown defender, but the Slovenian star makes it up on offense.

Kyrie Irving, one of the greatest offensive stars in basketball, has always held Doncic in high regard. During a livestream on Thursday, the Mavs star revealed that he once saw Doncic drop 24 points in just three minutes.

Irving's story about Luka Doncic was similar to what Michael Finley, assistant GM and vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Mavericks, once narrated.

In March last year, Finley was a guest on 105.3 The FAN. He shared that Doncic dropped 26 points in a scrimmage because Grant Williams, who was then his teammate in Dallas, trash-talked him.

"[Grant Williams] decided he wanted to get under Luka's skin. He felt that Luka didn’t come that day ready to practice," Finley said.
Finley said the Slovenian star went on a 26-6 run on his own against Grant Williams' team.

"So to make a long story short, they had a scrimmage going and he’s talking trash to Luka up and down the court. Finally, Luka says 'OK' and I tell you, Luka went on a 26-6 run by himself," Finley continued.
"You can ask anybody, I'm not exaggerating. It was like a 26-6 run by himself. He showed everything. The 3's, the post-up, the floaters, everything by himself."

Luka Doncic will potentially sign with the Lakers before the start of the 2025-26 season. With their new superstar in his best shape, the fans will have something big to look forward to.

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

