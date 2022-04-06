“That’s not Tar Heel basketball, that’s not what Michael Jordan does” - Skip Bayless believes Michael Jordan could take UNC’s loss to Kansas personally

Michael Jordan is one of the most prominent UNC Tar Heels alumni. But his school's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks has Skip Bayless believing that Jordan may take the loss personally.

Michael Jordan received plenty of trolling last night after his UNC Tar Heels lost to the Kansas Jayhawks. Jordan had a significant amount of faith and money in the Tar Heels last night, and he must have been feeling confident when his team was up to fifteen points at halftime.

After halftime, North Carolina had an epic collapse that saw them lose their 15-point lead within the first 10 minutes in the second half. From that point onward, the Tar Heels were the poorer team on the floor, leading to Skip Bayless discussing the shame that Jordan should feel.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed "Michael Jordan will not co-sign what happened in the 2nd half, because that’s not Tar Heel basketball. That's not what Michael Jordan does. The shame scale is at a 12 for Jordan.” – @RealSkipBayless "Michael Jordan will not co-sign what happened in the 2nd half, because that’s not Tar Heel basketball. That's not what Michael Jordan does. The shame scale is at a 12 for Jordan.” – @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/amyhxXF6Gc

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been one of the best teams in college basketball over the past two months, so their collapse in the national championship game was out of the ordinary. Given the Tar Heels' success since the Jordan years, blowing a game like this is a disappointment.

Teams usually do not lose basketball games with that much lead at halftime. For Michael Jordan, his UNC Tar Heels loss in the national championship game to the Kansas Jayhawks is disappointing and possibly embarrassing.

UNC's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks was unlike Michael Jordan

North Carolina unbelievably lost to the Jayhawks, which led to disappointment.

Michael Jordan's time at UNC led the Tar Heels to a national championship during the 1982 season, thanks mainly to his clutch performance and hitting a game-winning shot.

In the national championship game between the Tar Heels and Jayhawks, North Carolina had multiple opportunities at the end of the game to tie the game or even win the game, but they could not make the necessary plays in the clutch.

Caleb Love was incredibly disappointed in the game's closing moments as he drew the ire of some Tar Heels fans. Instead of ending the game as a North Carolina legend like Jordan, Love finished the game and left Jordan in disappointment.

buckets @buckets michael jordan watching kansas come back after betting the house on unc michael jordan watching kansas come back after betting the house on unc https://t.co/4I6qHt6QA8

As UNC and Jordan look towards the team's future, the loss to Kansas is going to sting and be difficult to forget. Analysts like Skip Bayless are going to bring this game up whenever the Tar Heels are in a precarious position again.

While only Jordan knows if Skip Bayless is right about his assessment of the situation, it is easy to see why the latter believes that the Tar Heels' legend is disappointed.

